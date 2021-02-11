Internationally Acclaimed Grammy-winning Songwriter-Producer Swizz Beatz Switches to ASCAP

"Swizz Beatz's talent as a songwriter-producer is second to none. The music he has created over the last two decades reached the heights of the hip-hop, R&B and rap charts and continues to endure," said John Titta, ASCAP Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer . "From his classic late-90s records with Ruff Ryders to Verzuz , Swizz Beatz's talent has made him one of the greatest producers and music creatives around today. We are so happy to welcome him to the ASCAP family."

"I'm excited to be back with the ASCAP family," said Swizz. "They have always fought hard for songwriters and in times like these, they are an incredibly important source of support for music creators. I'm looking forward to working with the ASCAP team to give back to the culture and the creative community."

Swizz Beatz has been in the music and business world since he was 16. He began deejaying and working at his uncle's company, Ruff Ryder Records, while still in high school. Within a short time, Swizz produced the company's first hit, by DMX. More success followed—as a producer and artist. At 23, Swizz founded his own record label, Full Surface Records, with Clive Davis and earned a Grammy Award at the age of 33. As a producer, Swizz has worked with a diverse range of artists and some of the biggest names in the world including Jay-Z, Madonna, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Metallica, contributing to the sale of over 350 million records sold worldwide.

A recent graduate of Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management Program, Swizz's talents and success extend well beyond music. He is an innovative fashion designer, collaborating with Bally, Reebok, Christian Louboutin, Aston Martin, Lotus, and Audemar Piguet. In 2015, he joined global spirit giant Bacardi as their Global Chief Creative for Culture, overseeing more than 300 brands within the company's portfolio. An art collector since his 20s, he launched The Dean Collection in 2014, a discovery zone for art enthusiasts who appreciate art not just from the greats but also from aspiring and new artists alike.

Swizz is actively involved in many charities, with a particular focus on children: he works closely with his wife Alicia Keys's organization Keep A Child Alive to fight AIDS and poverty in Africa; he adopted the Bronx Charter School for the Arts; is the Global Ambassador for New York City's HHC (Health and Hospitals Corporation); serves on the board of Children's Rights, which provides legal services to foster children to protect their rights; and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Museum.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 800,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

