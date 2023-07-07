Internationally Known Artists Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg: Announced As New Curators of Milford's Forest Hall Studios

Curators will showcase pop art icon Andy Warhol and internationally known artists featured in Guggenheim and Metropolitan Museum of Art, to reclaim Milford, PA's artistic and environmental legacy.

MILFORD, Pa., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest Hall Studios, located at historic Forest Hall of Milford, announces curators Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg of its art exhibition showcase features. To prepare the landmark venue, interior updates and renovations are underway for the return of "Andy in Nature" and the reveal of Hunt Slonem, Bruce Denhert, and Vincent Caruso.

Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg, also known as the Hilton Brothers. PHOTO: JEFFREY CLOUTIER

Artists Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg , aka the "Hilton Brothers," join forces to create beautiful public art exhibitions in the town of Milford, a place they have fallen in love with. Makos, called by Andy Warhol "the most modern photographer in America," is known for his portraits of Andy Warhol and the cultural pillars of the '70s and '80s. Solberg is known for his renowned military "Service" portraits and monumental flower portraits. "Paul's images evoke bygone eras while remaining fresh and immediate"-Sir Elton John. Both artists, based in Manhattan, exhibited their works individually and as a duo in museums and international institutions.

Makos and Solberg's curatorial plans include the following exhibitions:

"Andy in Nature" artists: Christopher Makos + Paul Solberg

Returning, Andy in Nature, will run July 8 - September 3, 2023—a rare glimpse of two contrasting and connected bodies of 36 artworks between the two artists. Makos's pictures of Warhol "outside" in locations such as Colorado, seaside New England, and Montauk. Contrasting are the oxygen-fueled monumental flower portraits of Solberg, a nod to Warhol's work with flowers.

Followers of the famed pop art icon can visit Forest Hall Studios, less than two hours from New York City. Andy in Nature merchandise will be available for purchase.

"Wildlife" artist: Hunt Slonem

On September 23, 2023, "Wildlife" by Hunt Slonem will be unveiled. Slonem, a renowned Neo-Expressionist, with work in the Guggenheim, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney, Miro Foundation, and New Orleans Museum of Art, is known for his depiction of bunnies and butterflies, revealing natures reocurring wonder.

"Alula" artist: Bruce Denhert

Fulbright Award selector Bruce Dehnert is an internationally known ceramist, founder, and educator of Sugar Mapes Center for Creative Arts in Maplecrest, NY. Denhert is an author of works displayed in numerous national and international collections from North America to New Zealand. "Alula" is a unique installation made especially for Forest Hall. As Denhert says, "It's the architecture of impulsive cuts to the left when I know it's not right… following nature's intuition, rather than mine."

"Shadows" artist Vincent Caruso

A new addition to the hall will be "Shadows" by Vincent Caruso, on display July 22, 2023. The most intimate of the three shows, Caruso's youthful curiosity will showcase engaging visual effects exploring the mystery between light and dark. Caruso is a Hallmark Institute of Photography graduate passionate about creating images of beauty reminding us to look at the beauty our own walk with light creates.

Admission to Forest Hall Studios exhibition is complimentary. Exhibit Hours: Saturdays 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm and Sundays 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

The hall will house "The Store" at the entry-level, where merchandise can be purchased.

For more information, visit Forest Hall Studios at foresthallmilford.com.

About Forest Hall

Historic venue located in Milford, Pennsylvania. The beautiful bluestone building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is known as the building where the American conservation movement began. Forest Hall, today in 2023, is now home to Forest Hall Studios, curated exhibitions by Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg.

About the Hilton Brothers:

The Hilton Brothers, a moniker derived from the conjoined vaudeville stars of the 1930s, the Hilton Sisters, began their collaboration from their travels starting in 2004. They were both drawn to similar subject matter when they were in the latest exotic location: from Egypt, Alaska, Vietnam, or Spain, documenting the textures of the world, naturally creating their second collaborative identity. Looking at the printed results back in the studio, it was fascinating for them to see where their sensibilities merged and diverged. It was the collision of identity derived from the most authentic evolution. Unlike artists who assign themselves to collaborate, this collaboration presented itself to the two artists. As one year turned into five, and ten into twenty years, it became a photographic journal of two artists photographing the same experience, which led them to begin a series of diptychs. Over time, they reviewed their photographic history to tell a new story, one artwork combining two images. The start of their collaboration was the "Hippofolium" (2005) series, which can be seen in the suites of Hotel Fauchere, and later, their series, "Andy Dandy" (2007) where two examples are in the current "Andy in Nature" exhibition.

