Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Accelerating at 19.4% CAGR with Cloud Technology| SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market was valued at USD 318.8 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 380.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1572.37 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Internet of Things (IoT) refers to physical objects embedded with sensors and software to enable communication and share or transmit data. Growing demand for connected devices around the world and advancements in IoT technology are projected to drive the internet of things (IoT) market growth. The availability of low-cost sensors and rapid adoption of cloud technologies are also setting the tone for internet of things (IoT) market growth across the forecast period and beyond. The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is segmented into component and application, and region.

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 380.6 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 1572.37 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Focus Area and End Use Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Government initiatives open door for investing in IoT market Key Market Drivers Innovations in Sensor Technology to Boost Market Growth

Segments covered in Internet of Things (IoT) Market are as follows:

Component Hardware , Software (Smart Surveillance, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), Services (Professional Services [Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance], Managed Services)



Focus Area Smart Manufacturing (Asset Tracking & Remote Management, Production Optimization, Workforce Management), Smart Transportation/Mobility (Traffic Management, Cargo Monitoring, Fleet Management, Ticketing & Toll Collection), Smart Energy & Utilities (Energy Efficiency, Energy Consumption, Energy Transmission & Distribution), Smart Retail (Geo marketing & Advertising, Smart Payment & Customer Experience), Connected Healthcare (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations Management, Imaging & Diagnostics), Smart Agriculture (Field & Crop Monitoring, Weather Monitoring), Smart Buildings (Identity & Access Management, Smart Water Management, Automation & Control), Other Applications



End Use Verticals Industrial, Commercial, Residential



Any Functional IoT Device is Incomplete Without its Components

Hardware is a prominent sub-segment of the component segment as it brings in most revenue for internet of things (IoT) companies. Sensors, actuators, connectivity devices, and RFID tags are some key hardware components that are extensively used in IoT devices. Growing demand for advanced IoT devices is pushing companies to invest in the development of new hardware technology. Rising demand for remote monitoring in multiple industry verticals is also estimated to promote the use of advanced hardware components going forward.

The need for advanced software for IoT devices for data collection and analysis is projected to help the software sub-segment boost market development at a good pace. Increasing emphasis on process optimization and demand for custom applications are also slated to help this segment bolster internet of things (IoT) market growth. The launch of new digital transformation initiatives around the world is also projected to aid IoT software demand. The rising use of IoT devices in different automation applications is estimated to help the expansion of the service sub-segment. Integration of IoT devices with other advanced and smart technologies will also help internet of things (IoT) companies expand their revenue generation through services.

Smart Manufacturing Leading the Application Scope of IoT Technology

Rising emphasis on improving manufacturing facilities' productivity and operational efficiency is promoting the adoption of smart manufacturing practices. Most smart manufacturing approaches rely on the utilization of the Internet of things and other connected technologies. The adoption of the Industry 4.0 trend is another key factor helping internet of things (IoT) adoption in smart manufacturing applications. The Internet of things (IoT) is important in almost all kinds of smart applications and the growing popularity of smart solutions around the world is slated to create new opportunities going forward.

Growing demand for better agriculture yield around the world has promoted the popularity of smart and precision agriculture. This trend is also estimated to bolster sales of IoT devices across the forecast period and beyond. Smart transportation and logistics are another application where IoT devices will be high in demand owing to rising demand for automation. High investments in smart infrastructure development will also create new opportunities for internet of things (IoT) providers in the long run

In conclusion, the internet of things (IoT) market has a lot of untapped potential in its sub-segments, where internet of things (IoT) companies can focus and generate impressive revenue going forward. Smart agriculture, smart transportation, and hardware are the top segments that are estimated to provide the best return on investment for internet of things (IoT) companies in the future. New companies as well as established market players can target the sub-segments to amplify their business scope.

