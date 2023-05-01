Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market size to grow by USD 14,773.31 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for video surveillance systems to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet protocol (IP) camera market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,773.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.68% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2023-2027

Internet protocol (IP) camera market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global internet protocol (IP) camera market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer internet protocol (ip) camera in the market are 360 Vision Technology Ltd., Anviz Global Inc., CAMSTAR USA, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, DDC Group, Delta Electronics Inc., D Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

CAMSTAR USA - The company offers 4MP fixed vandal dome IP camera in built with 4 mega pixel resolution and has motion detection feature.

The company offers 4MP fixed vandal dome IP camera in built with 4 mega pixel resolution and has motion detection feature. Canon Inc. - The company offers M3057-PLVE Mk II network camera which is designed to deliver complete 360 degree overview and also provide enhanced security feature.

The company offers M3057-PLVE Mk II network camera which is designed to deliver complete 360 degree overview and also provide enhanced security feature. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers video surveillance IP cameras in built with medianet auto configuring and media monitoring capabilities through which video can be transmitted in just seconds after being connected.

The company offers video surveillance IP cameras in built with medianet auto configuring and media monitoring capabilities through which video can be transmitted in just seconds after being connected.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Connectivity (centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement), Type (Commercial, Residential, and Government) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the centralized IP camera arrangement segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Network cameras require a centralized video server and they are networked so that recording is done locally or remotely on a common platform via Internet Protocol in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. Media recordings are stored on either network video recorders (NVRs) or digital video recorders in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. The centralised IP camera location is advantageous for applications that require the recording device to be hidden or away from the camera. Suitable for camera platforms with multiple internet protocols. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global internet protocol (IP) camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global internet protocol (IP) camera market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global IP camera market growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for security and surveillance in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential drives the market growth in the region. Due to the increasing crime rates and security threats, businesses and individuals are investing in internet protocol cameras to remotely monitor their facilities and prevent incidents. The growing demand for smart homes and connected devices is also boosting the growth of the market in the region. Therefore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Increasing demand for video surveillance systems is a major driver for the internet protocol (IP) camera market during the forecast period.

The market demand can be attributed to the increasing demand for video surveillance systems in various industries. Due to the rise in the theft, vandalism, and terrorism, security and surveillance have become critical in recent years.

IP cameras offer high-definition video quality, remote access, and advanced features such as motion detection, facial recognition, and automatic alerts, making them attractive options for video surveillance applications.

Thus, the use of video surveillance systems in banks and other financial institutions is an urgent requirement.

Moreover, ATMs are also vulnerable to criminal activity such as tampering and skimming and therefore, deploying an effective centralized video surveillance system will protect financial institutions and allow relevant stakeholders to effectively and safely monitor all critical assets, exclusion zones, clients, customers, and employees.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the IP camera market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The rise of 5G technology is an emerging IP camera market trend expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

IP cameras transmit audio and video signals over 5th-generation wireless networks, which are gradually rolled out in several countries with only a handful of cameras on the market today.

Consumers can expect much faster and higher quality video with a wider range of integrations and applications as video becomes more popular. Also, due to the latest Internet Protocol camera technology making it easier to see on the go, it's very likely that 5G cameras and mobile applications will become even more effective and intuitive.

Hence, such technological trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A major challenge hampering the growth of the internet protocol camera market is the security concerns associated with IP cameras.

The IP cameras are vulnerable to hacking, which can lead to privacy and security breaches and therefore, manufacturers must ensure that their products have robust security features to protect against cyber threats.

They are being installed in more and more public places, where people's daily activities in such places are monitored without their consent, raising privacy concerns.

Moreover, it is difficult to maintain a clear line between legitimate surveillance and intrusion. Video surveillance systems are helpful to prevent and detect crime, but their use can lead to privacy concerns.

Hence, such concerns challenge the market growth of the IP cameras during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Internet Protocol (IP) camera market vendors

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,773.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360 Vision Technology Ltd., Anviz Global Inc., CAMSTAR USA, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, DDC Group, Delta Electronics Inc., D Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Overview

- Product / Service

