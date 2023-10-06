Internet Protocol Television Market to grow by USD 74.86 billion between 2022 to 2027, Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet protocol television market size is expected to grow by USD 74.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in mobile and smart device adoption is notably driving the internet protocol television market. However, factors such as Piracy and illegal streaming may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Wired and Wireless), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the internet protocol television market including Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request the FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aferian plc: This company provides B2B video streaming services and solutions. Also, its subsidiary, Amino Communications, offers internet protocol television solutions. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

  • The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. It contains the physical elements required to provide IPTV services. These components include set-top boxes, routers, switches, and other network devices such as Set-top boxes (STBs), Routers and switches, and other networking equipment. Additionally, this segment delivers significant components that are crucial in the smooth functioning of internet protocol televisions(IPTV) and providing high-quality IPTV services. Thus, this segment is of great importance, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. 
  • Other segments include Type (Wired and Wireless).

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global internet protocol television market during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View the FREE PDF Sample Report

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist internet protocol television market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Internet protocol television market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the Internet protocol television market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of internet protocol television market companies

Related Reports:

The internet protocol (IP) camera market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,773.31 million. 

The IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) market size is expected to increase by USD 28.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.65%. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market to grow by USD 14.77 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for video surveillance systems - Technavio

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market to grow by USD 14.77 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for video surveillance systems - Technavio

The Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly...
Trade Finance Market size to grow by USD 14.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing number of exports to boost market growth- Technavio

Trade Finance Market size to grow by USD 14.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing number of exports to boost market growth- Technavio

The trade finance market is expected to grow by USD 14.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.