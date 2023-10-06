Internet Protocol Television Market to grow by USD 74.86 billion between 2022 to 2027, Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet protocol television market size is expected to grow by USD 74.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in mobile and smart device adoption is notably driving the internet protocol television market. However, factors such as Piracy and illegal streaming may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Wired and Wireless), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the internet protocol television market including Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request the FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aferian plc: This company provides B2B video streaming services and solutions. Also, its subsidiary, Amino Communications, offers internet protocol television solutions.

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. It contains the physical elements required to provide IPTV services. These components include set-top boxes, routers, switches, and other network devices such as Set-top boxes (STBs), Routers and switches, and other networking equipment. Additionally, this segment delivers significant components that are crucial in the smooth functioning of internet protocol televisions(IPTV) and providing high-quality IPTV services. Thus, this segment is of great importance, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global internet protocol television market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View the FREE PDF Sample Report

Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet protocol television market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Internet protocol television market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Internet protocol television market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of internet protocol television market companies

