Internet Storm Center Director Dr. Johannes Ullrich to Talk Honeypotting at SANS San Antonio Cyber Security Training Event

According to Dr. Ullrich, "The Internet Storm Center, in collaboration with DShield, has collected firewall data from sensors worldwide for more than 15 years. Over the last couple years we have included an ambitious new honeypot project in our sensor collection. This network distinguishes itself in agility and scale. Using a prototype of this system we can very quickly identify new vulnerabilities through the simulation of thousands of vulnerable systems (this can be done within hours and even minutes). Join me in San Antonio where I will share more about this exciting breakthrough, including our ability to thwart vulnerable populations of large nation states when it comes to vulnerabilities in frameworks like Weblogic, Drupal or the latest vulnerable crypto coin currencies."

In addition to his evening talk, Ullrich will teach the SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth course. This course delivers the technical knowledge, insight, and hands-on training necessary to defend a network with confidence. Students will learn the core knowledge, tools, and techniques to defend networks with insight and awareness.

For additional information the SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/ENV

All courses offered at SANS San Antonio 2018 are associated with GIAC certifications. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. More seasoned professionals will benefit from courses like SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking and ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response.

For a complete list of courses and bonus evening talks, or to register for SANS San Antonio 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EO0

