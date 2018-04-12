Internet Storm Center Handlers From Around the World Head to Washington, D.C. for Annual State of the Internet Panel Discussion at SANSFIRE 2018 Cyber Security Training Event

According to the Director of the SANS Internet Storm Center, Dr. Johannes Ullrich (@johullrich) "The ISC handlers are unique in that they are not only experts in the field and authors of great tools, they also practice what they write about and have decades of experience that they voluntarily share. If you are impressed with how an ISC handler assembles his detailed and timely malware reports, he will gladly share how he does it! Or if you want to learn how a handler stays ahead of the latest botnets, this too will likely be covered during the panel discussion. And the best thing, some of the planned talks will likely change due to late breaking news. We will use our annual handler panel to discuss any recent events. For anyone involved in cyber security, this is one talk not to miss."

SANSFIRE 2018 features more than 40 immersion-style training courses for security professionals of every level. Including among the course line-up are several new courses: SEC455: SIEM Design & Implementation, SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture, SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations (sold out), SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, SEC564: Red Team Operations and Threat Emulation, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Implementing Kill Chain Defenses, and SEC617: Wireless Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking. SANSFIRE also features three types of SANS NetWars: Core, Cyber Defense, and DFIR.

For additional information on SANSFIRE 2018 including a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CDk

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

