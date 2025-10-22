Internet2 and Google Unveil Leadership Program to Empower Broader AI Access and Next-Generation Innovation

The new Internet2 NET+ Google AI Education Leadership Program provides higher education institutions with a community-driven pathway to accelerate responsible AI adoption.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 and Google announced today a new joint initiative, the Internet2 NET+ Google AI Education Leadership Program (ELP) , designed to accelerate the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across the higher education and research community. The program provides a structured, collaborative framework for institutions to integrate Google's powerful AI tools — including Gemini and NotebookLM — to benefit their teaching and learning, research and administrative operations.

The NET+ Google AI ELP builds on the core principle of community-driven innovation. It moves beyond software licensing to create an environment where institutions can learn and grow together. By leveraging the collective expertise of the Internet2 member community, the initiative offers a clear, supported pathway for colleges and universities to responsibly and effectively harness AI's full potential.

Scaling Responsible AI for Impact

The program offers high-value, no-cost opportunities for participating institutions to integrate Google's AI tools in ways that streamline operations, enhance teaching and learning, and propel students toward career readiness — all while prioritizing security, transparency and ethical AI use.

"AI is reshaping research and education, and our goal is to help our member institutions lead the way," said Sean O'Brien, who leads Internet2's NET+ cloud services program. "Through the NET+ Google AI ELP, we're working together as a community to solve the challenges and maximize the opportunities presented by AI. Internet2 member institutions have been seeking meaningful ways to engage foundation model providers at community scale, and this collaboration with Google Workspace and Gemini for Education is a clear example of what's possible."

The first NET+ Google AI ELP cohort includes 10 institutions representing a broad cross-section of public and private universities across the United States. Collectively serving more than 325,000 students, the cohort includes universities such as Lehigh University, New York University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Hawaii, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the University of Washington and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

"The future of AI in higher education isn't about a single tool; it's about creating a shared strategy for how we use these powerful technologies to advance our academic and research missions," said Jennifer Sparrow, associate vice president for Research and Instructional Technology and chief academic technology officer at New York University. "Initiatives like Internet2 NET+ Google AI ELP are critical because they provide a trusted, collaborative space for institutions to navigate this complex landscape together, ensuring we can adopt AI confidently and effectively."

Amplifying AI Knowledge, Collaboration and Success

As part of this community-driven program, participating institutions benefit from shared learning, collaboration and enablement opportunities, including:

Cohort Onboarding: Institutions progress together in a structured group setting, sharing best practices and solving challenges collectively. This approach fosters a supportive community and ensures no institution is left to navigate the complexities of AI implementation alone.

Institutions progress together in a structured group setting, sharing best practices and solving challenges collectively. This approach fosters a supportive community and ensures no institution is left to navigate the complexities of AI implementation alone. Community of Practice: A dedicated community of practice serves as a powerful multiplier for Google AI learning and adoption. Participants engage in ongoing dialogue, share successful use cases and collaborate on strategies for effective AI integration.

A dedicated community of practice serves as a powerful multiplier for Google AI learning and adoption. Participants engage in ongoing dialogue, share successful use cases and collaborate on strategies for effective AI integration. Training and Enablement: Comprehensive training and enablement resources support faculty, researchers and administrative staff. This ensures that a wide range of users — from a professor building a research model to an administrator streamlining a workflow — can confidently and effectively use AI.

Comprehensive training and enablement resources support faculty, researchers and administrative staff. This ensures that a wide range of users — from a professor building a research model to an administrator streamlining a workflow — can confidently and effectively use AI. Collaboration with Google Experts: Participants have direct access to Google teams to share feedback and help shape future product development. This provides a unique opportunity to ensure the program and Google's AI technologies continue to meet the evolving needs of higher education.

Participants have direct access to Google teams to share feedback and help shape future product development. This provides a unique opportunity to ensure the program and Google's AI technologies continue to meet the evolving needs of higher education. Insights and Best Practices: Program outcomes and institutional successes shape case studies, webinars and white papers. This not only highlights the achievements of early adopters but also provides actionable insights and real-world examples for the broader higher education and research community.

"We believe that AI has the potential to unlock incredible new avenues for learning and discovery," said Drew Sidel, head of North America, Google Workspace and AI for Education at Google. "Our collaboration with Internet2 through the Internet2 NET+ Google AI ELP is a testament to our commitment to the higher education community, providing a framework that ensures our most advanced AI tools are accessible, secure and used responsibly to further academic missions."

Looking Ahead and Expanding the Reach

The Internet2 NET+ Google AI Education Leadership Program represents a new model for accelerating affordable, responsible AI adoption in higher education. Developed to remove barriers and informed by community priorities and pain points, the program helps institutions navigate AI implementation with confidence.

As additional cohorts launch, Internet2 will expand participation among NET+ Google Workspace for Education , NET+ Google Cloud and Cloud Infrastructure Community Program subscribers. This expansion reflects the NET+ commitment to reinvest in community programs that scale adoption and provide ongoing support. Ultimately, the NET+ Google AI ELP aims to broaden opportunities for collaboration and shared learning, helping institutions across the community harness AI's transformative potential.

For more information about the program, visit the NET+ Google AI Education Leadership Program webpage .

