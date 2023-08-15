Internet2 Premier Technical Event for Research and Education Arrives in Minneapolis Sept. 18-22

15 Aug, 2023, 13:03 ET
2023 Internet2 Technology Exchange Elevates Collective Efforts to Solve Complex Challenges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet2 Technology Exchange, known colloquially as TechEX within the global research and education (R&E) community, is coming to Minneapolis for the first time. Community leaders, innovators, and experts from the technical space are gathering Sept. 18-22 at the Hilton Minneapolis to explore cutting-edge technologies and services, exchange knowledge, and expand their professional networks.
Discovery, Upskilling, and Connecting With Experts
This year, TechEX boasts five content-rich days of programming, including a record number of tutorials and workshops to help the technical workforce deepen their knowledge and learn new skills to meet R&E's evolving needs.
The program reflects pressing challenges and promising solutions across five track areas: advanced networking, cloud technology, identity and access management, information security, and research engagement and support. Attendees can expect more than 100 technical talks led by subject matter experts, 45 working meetings and special interest group discussions, and 16 tutorials and workshops – all curated based on submissions from and for the community.
Highly Anticipated Sessions
These 10 highly anticipated sessions are among the 2023 TechEX program highlights:
- Network Automation Tapas – During these bite-sized talks on automation, presenters will give the audience something to chew on, from writing your first Python script to using GitHub / GitLab to continuous integration / continuous delivery and more!
- The perfSONAR Power Hour – Members of the development team will share the latest about perfSONAR, including this year's release of 5.0, new tools for visualization and on-demand testing, a new high-performance version of iperf3, and the latest on wireless monitoring.
- Modernizing Legacy Architecture – A speaker from Loyola Marymount University will share the institution's effort to improve security and provide features faster through a new model for building modern web services in AWS, replacing some legacy custom applications while protecting others that cannot use the latest technology.
- Cloud Security By Default – Presenters will share how the University of California Office of the President uses infrastructure as code (IaC) to make it as easy as possible to deploy faster in the cloud with security by default.
- Browser Privacy: Benefit or Threat – Representatives from the REFEDS Browser Changes Working Group will discuss efforts with the W3C Federation ID Community Group to ensure continued support of R&E federated authentication use cases as browsers fight tracking.
- REFEDS Assurance Framework 2.0 Release – The REFEDS Assurance Framework Working Group chair will present on the culminating two-year effort to update the framework with new criteria, improving comprehension and easing implementation.
- Creating and Managing Secure Research Engagement – Speakers from Vanderbilt University will share their institution's approach to building secure cloud computing environments that are consistent, compliant, and manageable at scale, based on Center for Internet Security levels and NIST 800-171.
- A Holistic Cybersecurity: SOC-RNP – A speaker from RNP, the Brazilian national R&E network, will discuss a holistic approach integrating cybersecurity technologies, teams, and processes that helps institutions understand risks and prioritize actions related to threats, vulnerabilities, security incidents, governance, and compliance.
- The Changing Role of the REN/NREN in Team Science – Representatives from R&E networks and campus stakeholders will discuss strategies for communication, partnerships, and support for research and research education at local-to-regional levels.
- Coordinating Campus-Based RCD Research – Panelists from the University of Minnesota will describe why an explicit approach to coordinate the growing landscape of often distributed research computing and data stakeholders is essential to the success of university-based research.
The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium (MS-CC) is hosting a co-located workshop for MS-CC participants during TechEX: Science DMZ and Networking for All. The workshop will provide an introduction to networking terminology, open-source tools, and hands-on learning.
TechEX is hosted this year by the University of Minnesota. The growing list of sponsors for the event currently includes Cisco, Oracle, Carahsoft, Ciena, Clearspan, DryvIQ, Juniper, Lumen, Nokia, and Rincon, as well as organizations from the InCommon Catalyst Program.
Registration is now open. To learn more and secure your spot, visit the 2023 Internet2 Technology Exchange website.
About Internet2
Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.
SOURCE Internet2
Share this article