Internet2 Premier Technical Event for Research and Education Arrives in Minneapolis Sept. 18-22

2023 Internet2 Technology Exchange Elevates Collective Efforts to Solve Complex Challenges

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet2 Technology Exchange, known colloquially as TechEX within the global research and education (R&E) community, is coming to Minneapolis for the first time. Community leaders, innovators, and experts from the technical space are gathering Sept. 18-22 at the Hilton Minneapolis to explore cutting-edge technologies and services, exchange knowledge, and expand their professional networks.

Discovery, Upskilling, and Connecting With Experts

This year, TechEX boasts five content-rich days of programming, including a record number of tutorials and workshops to help the technical workforce deepen their knowledge and learn new skills to meet R&E's evolving needs.

The program reflects pressing challenges and promising solutions across five track areas: advanced networking, cloud technology, identity and access management, information security, and research engagement and support. Attendees can expect more than 100 technical talks led by subject matter experts, 45 working meetings and special interest group discussions, and 16 tutorials and workshops – all curated based on submissions from and for the community.

Highly Anticipated Sessions

These 10 highly anticipated sessions are among the 2023 TechEX program highlights:

The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium (MS-CC) is hosting a co-located workshop for MS-CC participants during TechEX: Science DMZ and Networking for All. The workshop will provide an introduction to networking terminology, open-source tools, and hands-on learning.

TechEX is hosted this year by the University of Minnesota. The growing list of sponsors for the event currently includes Cisco, Oracle, Carahsoft, Ciena, Clearspan, DryvIQ, Juniper, Lumen, Nokia, and Rincon, as well as organizations from the InCommon Catalyst Program.

Registration is now open. To learn more and secure your spot, visit the 2023 Internet2 Technology Exchange website.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu.

