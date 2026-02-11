Internova Index Data Reveals How Travel Priorities Differ by Generation

Millennials seek private tours and short cruises, Gen X leans into luxury and wellness, and Boomers drive demand for traditional group travel

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel preferences in 2025-2026 vary sharply among Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, shaping everything from cruise demand to tour styles and wellness vacations, according to an analysis from the Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights.

Drawing on a survey of 4,000 North American travelers and millions of bookings by travel advisors from Internova Travel Group's portfolio, the 2025 Index highlights distinct generational priorities that are expected to influence leisure travel in the year ahead.

Millennials, ranging in age from 30 to 45 years old, continue to reshape the market for leisure travel with their preference for flexible, personalized itineraries that place a high priority on exceptional experiences.

These younger travelers are fueling the rising interest in private tours over traditional group experiences, the strong demand for cruises under five days that better fit limited vacation time, a growing appetite for adventure, cultural immersion and unique activities and the increased use of travel advisors for destination expertise and planning complex trips.

"Millennials want curated experiences that feel unique to them," said Henry Gilroy, Executive Vice President, Strategy, at Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies. "But they don't want to risk being disappointed, so they value the expert guidance provided by travel advisors to make the most of their limited time."

Gen X travelers, anywhere from 46 to 61 years old, are leading the growth in luxury, ultra-luxury and wellness-focused vacations, including spa retreats and healthy-eating programs. This demographic is seeking high-quality experiences that balance indulgence with rejuvenation. They prefer accommodations and activities that support rest, disconnection and personal well-being. They're also coming to travel advisors for complex itineraries and multi-stop trips.

"These travelers are in their peak earning years, and they want vacations that deliver comfort, restoration and memorable experiences," Gilroy added.

Baby Boomers, ages 62 to 80, remain the backbone of several travel sectors, particularly group tours and traditional cruising.

Boomers choose traditional group tours for their convenience and ease of making social connections. They also maintain a high interest in classic cruise itineraries, including longer voyages. This demographic prefers vacations with structured itineraries that offer clarity, comfort and ease. Boomers are regular users of travel advisors, especially for long-haul and lengthier trips that require complex planning. They rely on advisors for support, destination expertise and handling in-trip disruptions.

"Many Boomers have the time and disposable income to travel widely and for longer periods, often checking destinations off their travel bucket list," Gilroy added. "Cruises and traditional group tours are attractive to this group because all of the details are handled for them."

Despite differences, the Internova Index found unifying themes across generations. Heading into 2026, the demand for leisure travel remains strong, travelers of all ages increasingly recognize the value of professional travel advisors and personalization, safety support and well-planned experiences matter more than ever.

