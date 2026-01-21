Strong Cruise Demand for 2026 Signals Industry Shift, Driven by Younger Travelers and High-End Expedition Cruising

New data from Internova Travel Group reveals rising interest in luxury yachts, short cruises and expedition voyages

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for cruises remains strong for 2026, with clear signs that younger travelers and luxury consumers are reshaping the industry, according to research from Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

While traditional ocean cruises remain the most popular option, travelers are increasingly branching out into new formats, from short getaway cruises to high-end expedition voyages to remote destinations around the world, including Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galápagos.

The findings are based on analysis of millions of travel bookings and a survey of 4,000 North American travelers across generations and income levels and are detailed in The Internova Index: North American Traveler Insights, Internova Travel Group's proprietary research report.

Although cruise vacations have historically been dominated by older travelers, the research shows a notable rise in interest among Millennials and Gen Z.

Travel advisors across Internova's portfolio report that these younger travelers are often new to the experience and are seeking voyages under five days, making cruises more compatible with busy schedules and limited paid time off. Short cruises serve as an easy, affordable and convenient entry point while offering a variety of experiences.

"Shorter cruises are opening the door for a new generation," said Henry Gilroy, Executive Vice President, Strategy, at Internova Travel Group. "These travelers want flexibility and quick getaways."

The Internova Index also reveals a significant broadening of traveler interest in high-end cruises. One-third of travelers surveyed expressed interest in luxury yacht cruises and expedition-style voyages, with demand particularly strong among affluent and adventure-seeking travelers. These trips attract travelers seeking small-ship intimacy, immersive itineraries and access to far-flung destinations.

"Expedition and yacht-style cruising is one of the fastest-growing segments we're seeing," Gilroy noted. "Travelers are willing to pay more for exclusivity, access and once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

When it comes to prices, the Internova Index shows shifting dynamics across the cruise market. Prices for expedition cruises have risen the most, reflecting high demand and limited capacity. Other cruise products have seen price increases, albeit at a more moderate level. For those looking for lower cost cruises, the increase in shorter duration itineraries offers an affordable alternative.

Despite the growth of new styles, mainstream ocean cruising remains the largest and most loyal category, with Boomers making up a strong share of customers. These travelers, who often have more flexibility, continue to favor longer itineraries.

Across all cruise categories, travelers are increasingly booking through advisors, valuing their expertise when it comes to cabin selection, ship amenities and navigating an increasingly complex array of offerings. Travelers also seek guidance on lesser-known yacht and expedition brands and value personalized recommendations based on their travel style, as well as the support advisors provide in the event of itinerary changes or disruptions.

"Cruises have become more diverse and complex," Gilroy said. "Travelers want expert insight to help them find the right ship, cabin and itinerary for their needs."

