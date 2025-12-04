Internova Travel Group "Shakes Things Up" at ILTM Cannes With New 2025 Luxury Travel Trends

From premium air to private yachts and far-flung destinations, new booking data reveals how affluent travelers are redefining luxury

CANNES, France, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New 2025 year-to-date luxury booking insights released this week by Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, at ILTM Cannes reveal how high-end travelers are spending, where they're going and what they value most as luxury travel continues to evolve worldwide.

Based on real bookings made by Internova's global network of luxury travel advisors, the data points to strong international demand, a growing appetite for privacy and immersive destinations, and continued investment in premium air and sea travel.

New 2025 year-to-date luxury booking insights released this week by Internova Travel Group, one of the world’s largest travel services companies, at ILTM Cannes reveal how high-end travelers are spending, where they’re going and what they value most as luxury travel continues to evolve worldwide.

Key 2025 Luxury Travel Findings from Internova:

Europe remains one of the strongest luxury markets globally based on year-to-date bookings.

International growth is especially strong in Japan, with demand expanding beyond Tokyo into cities such as Osaka.

The Caribbean continues to perform as one of the world's most consistent high-end leisure regions.

Sustainable, nature-driven luxury is gaining momentum, including destinations such as Patagonia, Atacama and the Galápagos.

Luxury cruising continues to surge: The average luxury cruise booking now exceeds $20,000, with bookings up 8% year over year. The average yacht booking is $38,000 and up nearly 20%, driven by demand for privacy and fully customized travel at sea. Expedition cruising to Antarctica remains one of the strongest growth segments.

Premium air dominates luxury travel spend: Across Internova's $4.5 billion global air program, 63% of all air dollars are spent in the front of the plane.



"Luxury travelers today are prioritizing deeper access, greater privacy and more personalized experiences – and the way they're getting that is through expert travel advisors," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "What our data shows very clearly is a shift toward highly tailored journeys, guided by advisors who know how to design truly exceptional travel for their clients."

How Internova Is Shaking Up Luxury Travel

So how is Internova "shaking things up"? By reimagining what luxury access truly means for today's traveler. Through such programs as CURATED Hotels & Resorts and SELECT In-Country Partners, available only through Internova advisors, travelers gain entry to a handpicked world of exceptional stays and on-the-ground experts. With one of the most robust premium and private air programs in the industry, including its own private air offering, Internova delivers rare flexibility and comfort in the skies. By leveraging its global scale, the company offers elevated perks, priority access and highly personalized journeys travelers simply can't find on their own.

"Privacy has become one of today's most powerful luxury currencies," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President of Partner Relations at Internova. "From private yachts and island takeovers to expedition ships at the edge of the world, travelers want deeply personal, meaningful experiences, and our advisors are the ones making them happen."

Internova's presence at ILTM Cannes included 150 luxury advisors onsite from ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection, In The Know Travel Experiences, Nexion Travel Group, Travel Leaders Network's Luxury Leaders Alliance and Andrew Harper, part of The Vacation Group division, along with senior leadership sharing how the company continues to evolve alongside today's luxury traveler.

Internova represents a global network of more than 100,000 travel advisors across 80+ countries, supporting luxury, leisure, corporate and entertainment travelers worldwide. Recently, Internova was named to Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America 2026 list, the only travel services company to receive this honor.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Internova Travel Group