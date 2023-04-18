Internova Travel Group to Host I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. Youth Travel Summit on April 22

Daylong event introduces high school students of color to travel opportunities, careers in the industry

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group is hosting the 2023 I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. (IAC) Youth Travel Summit, an annual program that gives high school students of color a chance to hear from insiders and influencers in the travel industry.

The summit, which will take place on April 22 at Internova's New York City headquarters, is designed to help build the next generation of global travelers and introduce young people to the variety of opportunities for careers in travel and tourism.

Internova Travel Group is hosting the 2023 I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. (IAC) Youth Travel Summit, an annual program that gives high school students of color a chance to hear from insiders and influencers in the travel industry.

"The Youth Travel Summit aligns perfectly with one of our core values, Everyone Belongs," said Kathy Christianson, who heads up diversity, equity and inclusion at Internova Travel Group. "We believe in the power that comes from a diverse team, inclusive of all people and thought. This fosters high performance within our company and helps our business compete on the global stage. We are proud to partner with I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. to introduce the vast opportunities within the travel industry to the next generation of travel leaders."

IAC is devoted to empowering high school youth of color to become innovative global citizens through experiential learning, mentorship and cultural experiences. It organizes travel abroad programs, provides opportunities for community service and offers monthly workshops on topics like financial literacy, wellness and college and career readiness.

"When the world shut down in 2020, our travel program was canceled but we remained devoted to providing our enrolled students with an opportunity to explore different cultures and hear from speakers in the travel industry with a digital passport and their laptop," said Karmia Berry, Executive Director of I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. "We are so excited for this opportunity in 2023 to expand the Youth Travel Summit in partnership with Internova, one of the world's largest travel services companies. As we aim to shape young global citizens to broaden their horizons, I know our students will walk away with a wealth of knowledge, resources and opportunities to inspire future travels of their own."

Youth Travel Summit participants will have the opportunity to attend three panels:

BIPOC Travel: Traveling as a person of color is significantly different than most people's leisure travel, from advertising about trips to the experiences that travelers encounter at their destination. This panel will explore the wonders of traveling abroad, with cautious optimism. Stephen Scott, a luxury travel advisor with Global Travel Collection, a division of Internova Travel Group, will be part of this panel.

Careers in Travel: From 2010 to 2018, jobs in the travel and tourism industry increased 22 percent, compared with only 17 percent for jobs in the rest of the private sector, according to the U.S. Travel Association. In addition, as of last year, domestic and international travelers in the United States supported 8.9 million jobs, and hiring in the industry is only expected to grow. Paul Coverdale, Director, Partner Analytics for Internova Travel Group, will be part of this panel.

Study Abroad: Only about 5 percent of Americans who study abroad are Black, according to the Institute of International Education. The panel will discuss some of the key issues and areas where we can change the narrative. There'll also be an opportunity for students to ask questions before they embark on a study-abroad program and get some tips on traveling outside the United States, from what they should pack to how much money they should budget, to whether there'll be Wi-Fi.

A networking lunch will be sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

The event will conclude with a travel expo, giving the students a chance to talk with representatives from travel and hospitality companies, including Accor, AmaWaterways, Daily Harvest, Delta Vacations, Disney Destinations, Globus family of brands, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Insight Vacations, MSC Cruises, New York City Tourism + Conventions, Omni Hotels & Resorts, RCI, Singapore Tourism Board, Syracuse University Study Abroad Program and Internova's own Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, among others.

Editor's Note: If you are interested in attending the event, please email Elizabeth Gaerlan at [email protected].

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D.

I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. is devoted to empowering high school youth of color to become innovative global citizens through experiential learning, mentorship and cultural experiences. The organization is passionately dedicated to promoting self-empowerment and appreciation for cultural richness and diversity and to creating global leaders of tomorrow who envision a life beyond their immediate communities while fulfilling personal and professional goals towards success.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

212-944-1125

SOURCE Internova Travel Group