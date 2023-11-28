interop.io Introduces Desktop Interoperability Maturity Model

News provided by

interop.io

28 Nov, 2023, 07:43 ET

The first framework to offer a structured approach to implement, measure, and improve interoperability initiatives across capital markets, wealth management, and the broader ecosystem

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- interop.io, the leading interoperability provider for the finance industry, today released its desktop interoperability maturity model. The framework helps capital markets participants, wealth managers, and the broader ecosystem assess and progress desktop interoperability through workflow and UI integration.

For end users, the model defines a clear pathway to optimizing business processes, uncovering data-driven insights, and reducing operational risk to be more effective in their day-to-day roles.

Developers can expect to reduce development, testing, and release times by 50%, as demonstrated by teams following the model.

The roadmap to interop success comes with a lexicon to spark industry debate. It presents firms and the entire ecosystem with an opportunity to impact the successful outcome of digital transformation projects.

Independent research commissioned to validate the model and reset potential bias shows that nearly 70% see interop as a significant element of digital transformation. It also confirmed that while most firms and vendors got the big picture, many still needed clarification on the details of desktop interop and how these concepts could be used to achieve effective digital transformation.  

More so, 57% of the same group of respondents agreed that the lack of collaboration was the biggest obstacle to successful interop projects. Other common setbacks include old-school design thinking, insufficient desktop interop vendor evaluation, lack of governance, and the belief that one must modernize its entire technology stack to web before embarking on desktop interop.

"In times of economic uncertainty and shrinking margins, it's essential for industry participants to optimize their processes and gain the most from their existing and new technology investments – even when they have to cut costs. A successful interop implementation can help achieve exactly that," said Dan Schleifer, president, interop.io.

"With the interoperability maturity model, we want to open the discussion for interop best practices, journey mapping, and evaluation," Schleifer continued. "Along with helping firms realize where in the interop process they are, we also want to help them anticipate the most common setbacks and increase the chance for a timely and successful interoperability project completion."

Practical benefits include better client service, better user experience, and demonstrable ROI from improved efficiency and effectiveness and reduced error rates. And respondents agreed. 41% of leaders in capital markets stated that interop would result in fewer errors due to rekeying and copy/paste. Others noted a 20% improvement in trading performance.

In addition to evaluating their own interop maturity, firms can select the most suitable application provider based on their interop maturity level. Software vendors can better understand their customers' interop goals, empowering them to make their applications sticky. One vendor calculated that using interop and guided by the maturity model, they will save over ten person-years of development effort as they modernize their technology stack—finally, system integrators can rely on the model for a clear path and milestones for their clients' digital transformation projects.

As for the future, interop.io sees an industry shift towards building workflows, the ability of desktop interop to bring together different views from different applications in ingenious ways, and the capability to harness artificial intelligence.

"Future generations of industry participants will look at fragmented desktops with puzzlement. They will wonder how firms managed client interactions, mitigated operational risk, and responded to changing business dynamics," said Leslie Spiro, CEO, interop.io. "What does the future of our industry hold if we cannot translate everyday technology experience from our personal lives into the workplace or empower the next generations of employees."

For more details, you can refer to the maturity model ebook.

About interop.io
interop.io was formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42 to create the global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io allows clients to create Straight-Through Workflows™ and benefit from unparalleled levels of business agility, a more productive workforce, and better operational control. 

The firm employs over 170 people, including 110 full-time R&D and implementation engineers in New York, Charlottesville, London, and Sofia. For more information, visit interop.io.

SOURCE interop.io

Also from this source

interop.io and comitFS Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Trader-Client Conversations

interop.io and comitFS Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Trader-Client Conversations

interop.io, the leading interoperability provider for the finance industry, and comitFS, the market leader in optimizing high touch voice...

interop.io and Infront announce strategic partnership to elevate clients' trading capabilities

interop.io, the leading interoperability provider for the finance industry, and Infront, the European market leader in financial market data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.