Interos Analyzes Supply Chain Impacts of Massive CrowdStrike Outage

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the AI supply chain risk intelligence company, today released a comprehensive analysis of the CrowdStrike outage on enterprise customers, revealing the incident's far-reaching consequences on international trade and business operational ecosystems.

The data shows the impact extends far beyond CrowdStrike's and Microsoft's immediate enterprise customers, potentially affecting millions of additional organizations who rely on Microsoft's O365 software. The outage involved a CrowdStrike update which the company subsequently resolved.

Key Findings:

The outage impacted 674,620 direct (tier-1) enterprise customers of either Microsoft or CrowdStrike

41% of affected entities were in the U.S., with significant impact across Europe

When analyzing extended supply chain relationships (tier-3), this figure expands to over 49 million additional customer relationships at risk for potential operational disruptions

Major closures and delays occurred at ports and air freight hubs worldwide, including temporary shutdowns at ports from New York to Rotterdam

to Air freight was severely affected, with thousands of flights grounded or delayed at major hubs in Europe , Asia , and North America

, , and The outage exacerbates existing supply chain challenges amid rising global demand and freight costs

The analysis highlights the vulnerability of interconnected global supply chains and the potential long-term economic implications. Analysts are concerned it may be weeks before airlines and freight companies are fully back in service.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the fragility of our interconnected global economy," said Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos. "Our analysis demonstrates the critical need for anticipation and speed in supply chain risk management. Considering the scale of this incident, organizations must be extra vigilant as bad actors may have taken the opportunity to access secure systems over the last 24 hours, meaning this single incident may evolve into a new series of vulnerabilities weeks or months from now."

The report also details the extensive industry ripple effect beyond technology and airlines – with multiple manufacturing sectors, including electronics and semiconductor production, and professional services, experiencing disruptions. Additionally, the widespread use of the affected software by U.S. state and local governments raises concerns about potential impacts on public services and cybersecurity.

Interos' data shows ongoing supply chain disruptions cost enterprises $100 million in annual losses on average. The company's critical risk intelligence platform helps companies mitigate the financial impacts of multi-tier risks by continuously mapping and monitoring extended supply chains at speed and scale.

View the full report HERE.

For more information about the outage impact analysis or to learn how Interos can help protect your supply chain, visit www.interos.ai.

Interos is the AI supply chain risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.interos.ai.

