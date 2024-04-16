Interos Reports Record Growth, Appoints Ted Krantz as CEO, Jennifer Bisceglie as Founder and Executive Vice Chair

Visionary SaaS leader joins AI resilience pioneer to further capitalize on immense opportunities for supply chain and artificial intelligence technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos today announced global SaaS executive Ted Krantz will join the company as Chief Executive Officer to work alongside Jennifer Bisceglie, who will assume a new role as Founder & Executive Vice Chair, both joining the Interos Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krantz and Bisceglie will work together to usher in a new chapter of growth and build on a record year of momentum, including accelerating margins, customer expansion, and groundbreaking platform innovations.

Organizations today face an estimated $2.5 trillion in annual losses from supply chain disruptions. Bisceglie was an early visionary to recognize this critical challenge nearly two decades ago, founding Interos and building an AI-first company that helps numerous Global Fortune 500 companies, the U.S. Department of Defense, and many other leading organizations proactively mitigate supply chain risk. Interos was recently recognized as one of Inc. magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in North America and named a Fastest-Growing Technology Company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

"Interos has been on a powerful trajectory as organizations and government agencies have awoken to the tangible and immediate impacts of supply chain disruptions. Together with Ted, I look forward to writing the next chapter in Interos' journey to help customers take control of risk for competitive advantage," said Jennifer Bisceglie, Founder and Executive Vice Chair.

Interos has seen significant growth and momentum in 2023, including +50% ARR growth and +60% improvement in gross margin. Its recent launch of Interos Resilience Watchtower™ empowers customers with industry-first personalized risk intelligence for a faster and more precise risk response.

"I am excited to join Interos, a dynamic company well positioned to be the primary artificial intelligence player in the supply chain ecosystem," said Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos. "Jennifer and the Interos team have built an incredible company and groundbreaking supply chain operational resilience technology that is helping some of the world's most influential companies and government organizations automate supplier risk to get in front of disruptions. I look forward to working together with Jennifer and the team to accelerate this success and scale the organization forward into the future."

Krantz has more than 20 years of CEO and executive leadership experience at artificial intelligence market leaders and ERP organizations. He is uniquely positioned to lead the adoption of artificial intelligence to mitigate systemic threats, achieve regulatory compliance, and drive scale for next-generation supply chain resilience AI. He brings deep digital and sector expertise, including a history of strong operational rigor and a demonstrated track record of driving impressive growth at various stages of multiple SaaS AI companies.

Krantz joins Interos most recently from leading mobile intelligence platform data.ai, where he served as CEO and helped drive significant recurring revenue growth and the use of artificial intelligence technology across nearly all the company's product lines. Prior to that, he held top go-to-market and sales roles at organizations including Skai, C3.ai, SAP America and Oracle.

"Interos has made extraordinary inroads in helping organizations mitigate the multi-trillion-dollar supply chain challenge. In a classic 'better together' story, Ted brings his artificial intelligence, go-to-market and operational expertise to the table, alongside Jennifer's visionary leadership and industry knowledge, to accelerate Interos and its customers to the next stage of growth and position the company to capitalize on the immense opportunity ahead of it," said Dave DeWalt, member of the Board of Directors and Founder and CEO, NightDragon, an investor in Interos.

Interos is the AI-first operational resilience company, pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies that enables customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we map and monitor physical and digital supply chains at scale to protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. www.interos.ai.

