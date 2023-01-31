Interplay Learning Helps Dominium Management Services Provide a Fast, Powerful Training Ramp for Maintenance Techs

The top provider of effective and scalable training solutions for the skilled trades is partnering with leading affordable housing company to transform hiring and retention processes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the scalable, effective training solution for engaging the new generation of maintenance technicians, has partnered with Dominium Management Services to offer highly effective, engaging, and scalable training solutions. Dominium is one of the nation's leading affordable housing developers, owners, and managers, and is offering Interplay's training solutions to its technicians of all experience levels.

With Interplay Learning's immersive, on-demand training courses and skills assessments, Dominium is engaging its maintenance associates with life-like 3D simulations and training content designed to update and grow their technical skills in-house. With a diverse catalog of technical courses and custom learning paths assigned to each associate's skill level and property needs, Dominium delivers a robust, just-in-time training curriculum to 350+ associates across their 230 communities. Since implementing Interplay, Dominium is experiencing faster ramp times, increased internal promotions, and is developing more confident technicians. Additionally, cutting-edge training supports Dominium's ability to create a competitive advantage.

"We're seeing a transformation of our hiring and retention process through Interplay Learning's powerful, ever-evolving training curriculum and learning paths," said Eric Pogue, Dominium's Vice President of Maintenance and Capital Improvements. "The foundational courses and up-to-date content empower our teams to self-direct their learning and grow in their careers with us, which translates to not only higher retention but also high-quality resident experiences. Interplay's offerings play a critical role in supporting our mission to provide communities across the country with successful long-term housing outcomes."

Dominium helps tackle the affordable housing crisis by developing and operating high-quality, stable, affordable homes that serve as the foundation for healthier lives and more vibrant communities. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults say the availability of affordable housing in their local community is a problem. A recent survey indicates the country faces a shortage of 6.8 million affordable rental housing units.

"Interplay is uniquely suited to helping companies like Dominium meet the evolving demands of their residents," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "We're dedicated to giving organizations tools that drive the business forward and build better lives for their teams. By supporting Dominium's efforts to recruit, train and retain the talent they need, we're supporting their growth and their mission to provide outstanding affordable housing opportunities that benefit communities all around us."

Interplay Learning builds better training, better careers, and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and virtual reality training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, multifamily maintenance, and facilities maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers can train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet, or in virtual reality, resulting in a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years.

For more information, visit www.interplaylearning.com .

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

About Dominium

Founded in 1972, Dominium is a leading national owner, developer, and manager of affordable apartment communities with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. Owning and managing over 38,000 homes at over 230 sites in about half of all U.S. states, Dominium is known for creative solutions to unique and challenging development projects, and property management expertise. Dominium was named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte in 2020. For more information, visit www.dominiumapartments.com .

