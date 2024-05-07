Peterman Brothers Partners with Interplay Learning to Standardize and Scale Technical Training Across Service Branches

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, and Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical , an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services, are excited to announce their strategic partnership to deliver a systematic, scalable career development platform to ten Peterman service branches.

Peterman Brothers, based in Indianapolis, offers a range of residential services through its growing network of branches, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and drain clearing. The partnership with Interplay will help accelerate Peterman's ability to acquire, integrate, and grow new branches by delivering centralized, leading training resources, including hands-on 3D and virtual reality simulations. With a mission-aligned focus on building meaningful trade careers, this partnership will empower their 250+ technicians of all levels with the tools to rapidly hone their technical skills and better serve their customers.

The partnership between Interplay and Peterman comes at a pivotal time as Peterman continues to expand its operations and scale its technical training efforts. With branches dispersed across wide geographic areas, Peterman can overcome costs and capacity challenges by providing consistent and scalable online training experiences, regardless of location. This innovative solution ensures all employees can access top-tier training resources, facilitating ongoing skill development and standardization across the organization.

"We are excited to partner with Interplay Learning to provide our new and seasoned technicians with a powerful and robust career development platform that meaningfully develops their careers," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "This partnership will not only support us in streamlining and growing our operations across our branches but improve upward mobility for our workforce while better serving our valued customers."

"We're strategically aligning Interplay's platform to our paths of progression and career development initiatives. Our goal is to identify learning gaps and provide targeted interventions that support each technician's unique journey," said Andrew Hasty, director of learning and development. "Interplay's all-in-one platform allows us to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and provide scaffolded support to meet techs where they are to help them succeed."

Interplay Learning's extensive training library and cutting-edge 3D simulation technology will give Peterman's rising talent the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to tackle any challenge they may encounter on the job. By leveraging virtual reality, technicians can practice and explore diverse, real-world job scenarios in a safe and controlled environment, supporting them in developing sound troubleshooting processes without putting themselves or their customers at risk.

"Interplay is excited to partner with Peterman Brothers, a mission-aligned company leading with technological innovation to transform how training is done in the home services industry," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "We are honored to work alongside them to boost acquisition success and provide their valued workforce with targeted skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers."

About Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Peterman is a family-owned residential heating, cooling, plumbing & electrical company with 10 branches throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. We specialize in heating & cooling repair & installation, along with plumbing services, drains & generators. For more information, please visit www.petermanhvac.com .

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay's platform is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies in the World, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

