Interplay Learning Introduces AI-Powered Teaching Assistant and Expands Academy Offerings with New Clean Energy and Solar Pathways

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training and education, announced today the launch of two new Academy programs, Clean Energy and Solar. Additionally, Interplay's innovative, AI-powered teaching assistant SAM is now available in Interplay Academy to provide support and guidance to learners who are studying online. These exciting new capabilities will help education and workforce development leaders expand their offerings and leverage AI to enhance the learning experience.

Building on the success of Interplay's existing trade programs, the Clean Energy and Solar Academies offer a wide range of courses to prepare learners for entry-level jobs in these rapidly expanding fields. According to an analysis by Lightcast and WorkingNation, green jobs have grown by 50 percent since 2019 and are projected to continue their upward trajectory, making these programs even more valuable. Learners can also earn industry-recognized credentials, such as the OSHA 10-Hour Construction Credential through Interplay Learning's partnership with CareerSafe, helping them stand out in an increasingly competitive workforce.

Another key innovation in this release is SAM, Interplay's AI teaching assistant. SAM, short for Skill Advisor and Mentor, takes a distinctive approach to AI-driven mentorship, going beyond simply giving learners the answer in a way that undermines learning. Instead, SAM asks questions and provides additional context to help learners better comprehend the content while also sharpening their critical thinking.

"We are thrilled to open up more pathways to in-demand careers through our new Interplay Academy programs," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO, Interplay Learning. "With the addition of SAM, we're taking our training to the next level, offering a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of both learners and instructors."

By expanding into Clean Energy and Solar and adding SAM to the platform, Interplay Learning continues to position itself as an all-in-one solution for career readiness in the trades. Interplay Academy's out-of-the-box solution provides accessible, expert-led training that prepares participants for better careers and better lives.

For more information about Interplay Academy's Job-Ready Certificate Programs, please visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/training-academy/

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed Interplay Academy training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers students and job-seekers to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay Academy is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include AHR's 2023 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

