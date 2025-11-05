Interplay Learning Launches Engagement Services and Expands Apprenticeship Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, today announced the expansion of its Apprenticeship Services and the launch of Engagement Services. These strategic services are designed to help organizations tackle two of the industry's biggest challenges: developing qualified workers and keeping learners engaged in ongoing training and professional development.

With the skilled trades facing a persistent talent shortage, many companies struggle to build structured training programs while managing day-to-day operations. Interplay's expanded Apprenticeship Services provide flexible pathways to launch and manage Registered Apprenticeship Programs, while its new Engagement Services help drive learner engagement without requiring organizations to hire additional staff or become experts in workforce development.

"The trades need more qualified workers, and apprenticeships are gaining renewed national attention as a proven solution. But many companies lack the time and resources to build effective programs," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "Our services help companies start or manage apprenticeship programs and keep learners on track, removing barriers to workforce development."

With Interplay Learning's Apprenticeship Services, Interplay's expert apprenticeship team provides support in navigating the administrative and logistical complexity that comes with running an apprenticeship program. Additionally, Interplay's simulation-based training offers an engaging, flexible way for apprentices to fulfill their Related Technical Instruction requirements. From pre-apprenticeship programs to multi-year registered apprenticeships, Interplay helps businesses diversify their talent pipeline, ensure workers gain job-relevant skills, and build lasting employee loyalty through meaningful career development.

Even the best training content falls short when learners lose momentum, but with Interplay's Engagement Services, specialized engagement experts will handle the heavy lifting, such as program audits, progress tracking, automated communications, and streamlined reporting. The result is a ripple effect across the entire organization, leading to learners staying motivated, administrators reclaiming valuable time, and businesses accelerating skill development while maximizing their training ROI with measurably improved field performance.

Through these expanded strategic services, Interplay Learning continues its mission to make high-quality, skilled trades training more accessible and effective. By removing administrative burdens and providing expert guidance, Interplay enables organizations to focus on what matters most: building confident, capable teams that drive business results.

For more information about Interplay Learning's Apprenticeship Services and Engagement Services, visit www.interplaylearning.com.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

For more information, visit www.interplaylearning.com.

