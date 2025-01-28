Interplay Learning Launches Industrial Maintenance Training to Help Organizations Optimize Operations and Boost Workforce Competency

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, proudly announces the launch of its new industrial maintenance catalog. Designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial operations, this growing catalog offers a wide range of expert-led courses and hands-on 3D simulations to enhance workforce performance and operational efficiency.

Interplay's industrial maintenance catalog includes training that spans the industrial market, offering foundational courses like Introduction to Pneumatics, How to Use a Multimeter and Hazards of Confined Spaces and Maintenance, along with advanced topics such as PLC Troubleshooting and Hydraulic Troubleshooting. Courses in the catalog are tailored for craft roles, including electricians, millwrights, mechanics and multi-craft workers, ensuring targeted and relevant skill development. With additional courses on the roadmap, the catalog will expand to support a wide range of industrial industries, reflecting Interplay's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of the market.

Designed to meet the needs of teams across all skill levels, the catalog combines expert-led video instruction with hands-on 3D simulations to enhance learning and retention. Accessible on mobile phones, tablets, laptops and VR, the catalog also includes powerful management tools such as reporting and skills assessments, empowering organizations to track progress, measure results and drive meaningful outcomes.

Industrial organizations today face mounting pressures from unplanned downtime, gaps in employee skills and the constant demand to maximize efficiency. Equipment complexity continues to grow, while the availability of skilled labor struggles to keep pace. Without a clear training strategy, these issues are compounded by fragmented departments, making it difficult to upskill workers effectively while maintaining safety and performance standards.

"Effective training is essential for industrial organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced, complex environment," said Doug Donovan, CEO at Interplay Learning. "As operational demands grow, organizations must invest in developing their skilled workers to tackle problems like unplanned downtime and workforce productivity. Our growing catalog provides the tools to not only address these challenges but also drive sustained operational efficiency, ensuring long-term success."

Interplay Learning's recent acquisition of Industrial Training International (ITI) has expanded Interplay's footprint in the industrial sector with specialized industrial learning, including instructor-led training and simulations for crane and rigging operations—a critical need across organizations. By combining ITI's legacy of trusted expertise with Interplay's innovative digital platform, this industrial maintenance catalog represents a new era of scalable learning solutions for the industry.

Interplay's industrial catalog is a one-stop shop for training needs, enabling teams to perform preventative maintenance, address seasonal system checks and tackle complex equipment diagnostics with confidence. With this launch, Interplay reaffirms its commitment to empowering industrial teams to meet today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. By fostering innovation and workforce readiness, Interplay is paving the way for a more productive and efficient industrial sector.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

