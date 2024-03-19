Interplay Learning Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The leading provider of immersive skilled trades training joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell and more

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . The leading provider of immersive skilled trades training ranks #6 in the Applied AI category.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"At Interplay, we believe in the power of training to not only improve people's lives but to transform businesses and tackle key issues like the skilled labor shortage," said Doug Donovan, Interplay Learning's founder and CEO. "By using innovative technology like AI and VR to train skilled trades workers, we're helping individuals find paths to rewarding careers and providing businesses with powerful tools to drive long-term growth."

As demand for home services continues to surge, skilled trades businesses remain understaffed and struggle to hire workers. Interplay is addressing this industry challenge by providing innovative training solutions to help companies ramp workers faster and retain them longer. Interplay's most recent innovation is SAM (Skill Advisor and Mentor), the first AI-powered mentor for learning and skill development in the skilled trades. SAM helps learners when they are training in Interplay's award-winning platform by answering questions, encouraging critical thinking, fostering deep understanding, and accelerating the learning process.

SAM's unique ability to help people gain skills faster and learn more efficiently is just one example of how Interplay's innovative training solutions are empowering employers, educational institutions, and workforce development organizations with tools to solve the skilled labor gap and reimagine the way they approach workforce development.

Interplay's digital training platform allows learners to practice high-demand, hands-on skills in a safe environment so companies can hire people with no experience and get them to be job-ready and productive faster. The use of virtual reality (VR) and simulation-based training provides businesses with a competitive edge and serves as a recruiting tool for them to attract a more diverse pool of workers and retain them longer with cross-skilling and career advancement – all important advantages in an industry dealing with a significant labor shortage. In addition, Interplay can act as a world-class mobile learning center, providing access to transformational career training to underserved communities throughout the world.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

