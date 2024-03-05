Interplay Learning Named to Forbes 2024 List of America's Best Startup Employers

The prestigious business publication ranks the immersive skilled trades training leader among the top startup workplaces, based on reputation, employee satisfaction and growth

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers by the trusted business publication Forbes. The America's Best Startup Employers ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs. The goal is to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for.

"Attracting and retaining top talent is essential for organizations that want to remain competitive and continue growing. Creating a positive workplace culture is a critical element of that," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our mission is to help people build better careers and better lives, so we know how important it is to empower employees and provide meaningful career opportunities for them."

To be eligible for the America's Best Startup Employers list, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, and employ at least 50 workers. More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of the 20,000 companies considered, only the top 500 were selected based on three criteria:

Employer reputation: Relevant workplace aspects and search terms were defined and tested (e.g., employee engagement, company/corporate culture, company strategy, etc.).

Employee satisfaction: Topics involving retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity, and inclusivity, were evaluated.

Growth: Data regarding website traffic, headcount growth, headcount total, job openings, etc. were analyzed.

Interplay Learning attracts passionate team members who embrace the daily challenge to push technological limits and invent better ways to make learning easier and training more powerful for the skilled trades. Visit Interplay Learning to find out more about joining our growing team.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include AHR's 2023 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

