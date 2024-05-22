Interplay Learning Names Jim Clor as VP of Education and Workforce Development

Jim Clor, a veteran edtech leader, joins the innovative skilled trades training provider as the company continues to expand learning opportunities for K-12 Education, Higher Ed and Workforce Development organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has named Edtech sales executive Jim Clor, Vice President of Education and Workforce Development.

In his new role, Jim spearheads Interplay Learning's sales and strategic efforts for the company's education and workforce development business. His industry expertise and vision will be key to Interplay Learning's efforts to support more scalable, engaging skilled trades training in school districts, colleges, technical schools, and workforce programs. Using immersive technology solutions such as 3D simulations, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, Interplay can deliver hands-on trades training and credentials even when traditional resources may not be available.

"Jim brings an extensive background leading edtech sales orgs and partnering with schools to launch innovative solutions," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "Education is evolving rapidly. We'll be relying on his expertise and leadership as Interplay continues to grow, with the goal of supporting innovation and scale for our academic and workforce development partners."

Jim has over two decades of experience in strategic edtech sales, marketing, and executive management for some of the industry's most respected companies. During his career, he has served in senior positions at both large and startup organizations, leading multiple companies from concept to acquisition.

"Supporting innovation in education through technology has been a central part of my career path. I'm excited to join a fast growth company that is reimagining skilled trades instruction in a way that better serves today's learners and educators," Clor said. "Interplay Learning has a proven commitment to partnering with schools and workforce organizations to ensure students graduate with job-ready skills in high demand and often overlooked trades occupations."

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring hands-on 3D simulations, expert-led videos, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

