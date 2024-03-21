Interplay Learning Partners With HVAC Excellence to Empower Educators and Shape Future Skilled Trades Professionals

The leading provider of immersive skilled trades training is joining forces with the nationally recognized standards organization to pair Interplay's innovative learning paths with HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certifications

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has partnered with HVAC Excellence , one of the industry's most trusted standards organizations, to provide educators and workforce development organizations with the tools they need to help students prepare for and pass widely recognized HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certification exams.

Interplay Learning now offers HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certification exams in air conditioning, basic refrigeration and charging procedures, electrical, electric heat, and heat pumps. Interplay has also introduced new online learning paths aligned to each certification. Featuring high-impact video content and 3D simulations, these paths make it easier for educators to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and certifications needed to start a trades career after graduation.

"We're proud to partner with HVAC Excellence to empower educators and workforce development professionals with a one-stop solution for effectively training and certifying the skilled workforce of the future," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "By combining HVAC Excellence's trusted certifications and Interplay Learning's innovative training paths, we're enabling educational and workforce development organizations to prepare students for meaningful careers in the HVAC industry and ensure they have the real-world trades skills necessary for employment or advancement."

Leveraging Interplay's award-winning immersive 3D simulations, video content and knowledge checks, educators and administrators can help a diverse range of learners prepare for their Employment Ready Certification exams and reinforce foundational skills through self-paced, unlimited hands-on practice in a safe, virtual environment. Learners can access their training via a computer, laptop, tablet, mobile device, or in VR so they can work towards a future career with flexibility. When they are ready, learners can then seamlessly take their exams online.

HVAC Excellence is a certification program created with the aim of raising the level of competency for all technicians in the HVACR field. It was created as a non-profit organization in 1994 to validate the knowledge and experience of an HVACR technician. The HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certification objectively validates a student's understanding of course materials and provides employers with a standardized measurement of a job candidate's knowledge and readiness, regardless of where they were trained.

Interplay Learning's immersive training solutions empower educational institutions and workforce development organizations with the tools they need to take learners from zero trades skills to job-ready in no time. Interplay's courses can easily be mapped into existing programs or used as a comprehensive curriculum to help learners gain the essential skills and certifications needed to enter the workforce.

To learn more about Interplay Learning's ongoing commitment to innovation and the transformation of skilled trades education, visit Interplay Learning .

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include 2024 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

