Interplay Learning Partners with Pryor High School Innovation Center to Launch HVAC Pre-Apprenticeship Program

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, announced today that Oklahoma-based Pryor High School Innovation Center is using Interplay's training platform to power its cutting-edge HVAC pre-apprenticeship program. The new program guides high school seniors through a semester of online and in-person training, equipping them with job-ready trade skills, Department of Labor (DOL)-approved apprenticeship hours, and industry certifications essential for starting a career in the skilled trades.

The Pryor High School Innovation Center and Interplay Learning are spearheading the initiative to offer a pre-apprenticeship program for two high school seniors each semester. The highly personalized program, made possible by the generous funding of local sponsors, RAE Corporation and MidAmerica , is designed to take students from zero industry skills to job-ready through a semester-long, curated pathway of online and in-person trades training.

"We are enthusiastic about using Interplay Learning to supplement our curriculum. It's allowing us to create custom learning paths to meet the needs of our students, and they love it because it's presented in a format they want to use," said David Day, Innovation Center Director at Pryor High School. "The carryover of Department of Labor hours is a huge bonus, and we're pleased to offer an educational experience that prepares our students to be valuable employees."

With Interplay's training platform, students receive engaging safety and HVAC fundamentals lessons through online video courses, hands-on 3D trouble-shooting simulations, and VR. This is complemented by in-person mentorship with an HVAC Instructor, allowing them to practice soft skills and apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios. To further enhance practical application, students engage in three daily internship hours with the school's maintenance department. During this hands-on experience, they learn how to maintain and repair the school's HVAC and electrical systems, translating their online and classroom learning into tangible skills.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Pryor High School Innovation Center to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in the HVAC and electrical trades," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "This forward-thinking program sets the stage for a new era of early trades education and career exposure, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application."

In addition to accumulating state DOL-approved apprenticeship hours, students will prepare to sit for OSHA-10 and EPA 608 exams to acquire industry-recognized certifications that will jumpstart their path to success in the workforce.

Following graduation, students will receive ongoing support from the program, maintaining access to Interplay's courses and benefiting from personalized referrals to entry-level positions with local businesses, including the program's sponsors.

About Pryor High School Innovation Center

The Pryor High School Innovation Center is located at the Rogers State University satellite campus in Pryor, located within the MidAmerica Industrial Park. Pryor students can enroll in career-focused courses at the Innovation Center and take concurrent courses at Rogers State University.

About RAE Corporation

Founded in 1971 in Pryor, Oklahoma, RAE Corporation remains one of the country's most reliable manufacturers of custom commercial and industrial refrigeration/cooling systems. And their future is looking bright! In 2024 they will be expanding their facility to over 330,000 square feet of manufacturing, a world-class training facility, as well as adding over 300 new Oklahoma jobs. RAE's commitment to building and buying American is at the forefront of their operations as every single product is designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in Oklahoma . Since its beginning, the family-owned company has grown to now include six divisions—Technical Systems, Century Refrigeration, Refrigeration Systems, Inc., RAE Coils, ZeroCool Systems, and RAE Parts. These many divisions lay the groundwork for our highly-skilled workforce to enjoy lucrative career opportunities right here in Northeast Oklahoma. Visit https://raecorp.com/ to learn more.

About MidAmerica Industrial Park

MidAmerica is owned and operated by a self-sustaining public trust with the sole mission of increasing area employment by bringing new businesses to the region and by assisting in the growth of existing businesses. This mission opened the way for the crucial advantages of a park-owned water and wastewater system. It has also translated into park governance and service that is wholly responsive to tenant needs. Visit https://maip.com/ to learn more.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning