Interplay Learning Releases New, Cutting-edge Facilities Training for Universities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, proudly announces the expansion of its training course catalog to better serve university facilities maintenance teams. New courses and the recent launch of Interplay's mobile app address university maintenance departments' challenges by helping boost technician productivity and safely cultivate career advancement within university systems.

The expanded catalog will feature a new Commercial Wiring Troubleshooting course and an introductory course on Commercial Boilers, in addition to 500 hours of existing safety, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, commercial, and general maintenance topics. Accessible via mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and VR, the comprehensive catalog ensures maintenance technicians receive just-in-time training that aligns seamlessly with organizational needs and career goals.

University facilities maintenance teams encounter longstanding obstacles, from seasoned technicians retiring to low employee morale and turnover. Moreover, the persistent need for enhanced technical skills within the existing workforce inflates outsourcing costs, leading to project backlogs and prolonged timelines. The absence of a clear training direction, compounded by siloed departments, exacerbates these challenges, hindering safe and effective upskilling efforts.

Interplay Learning's extensive facilities training content, and new mobile capabilities confront these critical issues head-on by offering tailored career development solutions that elevate workforce skills, enhance productivity, and foster career progression within university settings.

Central to Interplay's approach is its utilization of cutting-edge 3D simulations, which provide hands-on learning experiences within a virtual environment. The University of Minnesota, A Big Ten University, is one institution already utilizing Interplay to train approximately 100 full-time mechanics and custodial supervisors across its campus system.

"Our vision is to develop a future for the mechanics within our organization," said Farrukh Bashir, associate director facilities management, the University of Minnesota. "By investing in our staff's development, we're enhancing retention efforts and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth within our organization."

Offering customized training for all skill levels and leveraging cross-training to enhance flexibility and productivity, Interplay empowers maintenance technicians to undertake a broader spectrum of tasks and projects across university campuses, thus reducing outsourcing needs and minimizing project delays.

Further, Interplay's assessment tools enable universities to evaluate the skill levels of their entire maintenance team at scale, track skill progress over time, and identify areas for improvement. Prioritizing safety and compliance, Interplay offers access to essential certification training, including CPO certification, OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 preparation, and EPA 608 online video courses with exam proctoring for EPA 608 certification.

"As the demand for skilled technicians grows, it's clear that career advancement and development opportunities are becoming increasingly important," stated Doug Donovan, CEO and founder, Interplay Learning. "Our ongoing innovation and course development is driven by a commitment to empowering our valued university customers to invest in the growth and skills of their workforce. By doing so, they are taking steps to boost employee morale and reduce turnover rates."

Committed to supporting university facilities maintenance teams in overcoming their most pressing challenges, Interplay provides scalable training solutions, real-time reporting capabilities, and robust career development pathways. Interplay drives organizational success by empowering universities to cultivate a skilled, safe, and productive workforce.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies in the World, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

