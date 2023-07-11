Interplay Learning Releases Online Driving Safety Training for the Skilled Trades

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive training solutions for the skilled trades, announced the launch of its new driving safety training. Designed to address the crucial need for workplace safety among trades companies worldwide, this innovative training can equip employees with the necessary skills to be safe and secure while driving on the job.

Interplay's newly introduced driving safety training offers courses tailored to the specific needs of trades companies. Employees will have access to training modules covering critical topics such as Aggressive Driving, Controlling Your Speed, Distracted Driving, Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Backing Safety, Vehicle Incident Response, and more. By addressing these key areas, Interplay Learning helps employees drive more safely and confidently, minimizing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Employees can access the driving training from their phone, tablet, or desktop computer, allowing them to learn at their own pace and in their preferred environment. By offering flexible learning options, Interplay Learning sets a new standard for convenient and effective training delivery.

"We've learned from our customers that there are more safety incidents to and from the jobsite than on the jobsite. That's why we are thrilled to introduce our driving safety training for the skilled trades," said Dan Clapper, HVAC and Facilities Maintenance Market Director at Interplay Learning. "By equipping trades professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive safely, we empower them to succeed both on the job and on the road. With this new offering, Interplay Learning solidifies its position as the go-to resource for comprehensive training solutions for the skilled trades."

Interplay's commitment to comprehensive training is further highlighted by its one-stop-shop approach. In addition to driving safety training, Interplay offers an extensive array of hands-on technical training courses, including HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Multi-Family, and Facilities Maintenance, as well as other on-the-job safety-related training. By combining safety training with specialized skill development, Interplay Learning ensures that employees receive a holistic training experience to excel in their respective trades.

To learn more about Interplay Learning's driving safety training and explore their full range of online training solutions, please visit www.interplaylearning.com .

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly-effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

