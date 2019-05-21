Interplay Learning Secures $5.5 Million Series A Financing Round Led By S3 Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online training for skilled trades utilizing virtual reality (VR) and 3D simulations, today announced it completed a $5.5 million Series A round of financing. S3 Ventures led the investment round with participation from Shasta Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Holt Ventures, Wild Basin Investments, and Shelter Capital Partners. Charlie Plauche, Partner with S3 Ventures, will join its Board of Directors. The round will support onboarding talent in its Austin offices and customer success team, while aggressively accelerating expansion into new markets and developing new platform features.

The Series A financing builds on a year of explosive growth for the firm, including:

40% month-over-month growth of SaaS platform users ranging from SMB to Enterprise customers

Acquiring three major HVAC manufacturers for customers, including the largest HVAC distribution company globally

Its first international license deal

On track for 400% growth in 2019

Plans to penetrate four new industries

Former Pixar senior engineer joins firm enabling their R&D team to build a breakthrough 3D/VR training platform

"Interplay's platform, coupled with on-the-job training, has quickly become the foundation for our internal training program," said Robyn Hass, Chief Financial Officer of Core Mechanical. "The content really engages our junior technicians, so they actually use it and can see a clear path on how to grow their technical skills. This means we can hire for attitude and train for skill."

Interplay Learning develops and delivers scalable and effective training for the mechanical, electrical and industrial workforce using VR and 3D simulation. Its catalog includes dozens of interactive video courses by top industry experts and state-of-the-art 3D troubleshooting simulations. Course materials are accessible by desktop, laptop or VR-headset and provide an immersive learning experience for engagement and field-like experience. It delivers cost-effective HVAC NATE CEU hours and Solar NABCEP CEU hours. The subscription-based solution offers monthly and annually pricing.

About Interplay Learning

Austin, Texas-based Interplay offers both off-the-shelf and custom solutions to solve difficult workforce training challenges. The software company has developed expertise over the last 8 years in simulation training in the HVAC, Electrical, Energy Auditing, Solar Install, Manufacturing, and Construction Codes industries. It was named to the latest Inc. 5000 list. Media images available at https://www.interplaylearning.com/press-room.

About S3 Ventures

Austin, Texas-based S3 Ventures is an early, expansion and growth stage venture firm with $500 million under management. S3 is focused on information technology solutions that solve large business problems. S3 also invest in medical devices that improve the human condition. S3 partners with each investment and helps focus methodically on what it takes to build a successful company. Visit http://www.s3vc.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

