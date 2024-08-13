Sila Services Uses Cutting-Edge 3D Simulation Training to Upskill Field Technicians

Interplay Learning will deliver scalable career development solution to more than 1,200 Sila Services field technicians

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive career development solutions for the skilled trades, and Sila Services, a leading home services platform operating HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies, are pleased to announce that Interplay will deliver ongoing, scalable training solutions across Sila Services' 30+ brands.

With a workforce of 1,200+ field technicians and a commitment to a people-first approach, Sila Services has selected Interplay Learning to enhance and scale its training and development operations. Interplay will provide Sila Services' expanding family of brands with cutting-edge 3D simulation training and career-building training pathways that seamlessly integrate with existing systems, reduce trainer burden, and develop its talent pipeline.

With Interplay's training content, Sila Services can provide safe and consistent training anytime, anywhere across its distinctive brands. This reduces reliance on location-specific training and dependence on senior technicians and managers for training responsibilities. The mobile and structured shift in learning leads to less disruption in business operations and provides a repeatable solution from apprentices to leadership roles, boosting confidence in technicians' ability to expand their skill sets and meet customer needs.

"Our training philosophy is deeply rooted in our core value of putting people first," says Edward McFarlane, chief learning and development officer, Sila Services. "We chose Interplay because it's intuitive for our technicians to use and minimizes administrative burdens for our managers. Its user-friendly approach and reporting tools help us efficiently hire new talent, onboard, and develop our own well-rounded workforce, aligning perfectly with Sila Services' aggressive growth objectives."

The integration of Interplay's skills assessments into Sila Services' training strategy and technology stack creates personalized learning paths across multiple trades and skill levels. This approach increases engagement and retention while building reliable skills inventories, enabling more effective talent deployment to jobs. It also supports rewarding promotions and developing technically proficient leaders capable of driving Sila Services' growth and new partner acquisitions.

Additionally, Interplay's connection to NATE, third-party agencies like OSHA and EPA, and relationships with major original equipment manufacturers create an industry-validated ecosystem that Sila Services can rely on for top-tier training and certification opportunities all in one place. This ensures technicians are well-equipped to meet industry standards and exceed customer expectations.

"We are proud to partner with Sila Services, a company culturally aligned in its dedication to empowering all levels of the workforce through training," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Together, we will reimagine the way career training is conducted, from apprenticeship to leadership roles, and build a well-rounded workforce capable of meeting growth goals and industry demands."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused trade industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's mission is to attract, develop and advance the careers of the best people in the home services trades, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction in residential services and solutions. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive career development solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies in the World, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

