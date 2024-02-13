Interplay Learning's Solar Apprenticeship Packages Help Large-Scale Solar Developers and Contractors Leverage Inflation Reduction Act Incentives

Interplay Learning

13 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, today introduced a comprehensive range of offerings that equip organizations to quickly launch flexible, online apprenticeship programs and qualify for valuable opportunities in the fast-growing utility-scale solar field.

Interplay's apprenticeship packages help solar developers, EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) companies, and commercial-scale contractors set up registered in-house apprentice programs and meet standards for new business opportunities and/or extensive solar installation tax incentives available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in 2022.

 "The IRA represents an enormous investment in solar installation and opens incredible new opportunities for developers, EPC companies, and contractors," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Until now, the cost and complexity of in-house apprentice programs have been a barrier for many business owners. They simply didn't have the resources to efficiently implement a program that would prepare new and existing team members for large-scale solar installation projects. But with Interplay's apprenticeship packages, those businesses can establish their own registered apprenticeship training program that can be leveraged to take full advantage of the opportunities available through the IRA and drive growth."

The IRA offers up to 30% in tax credits on some large commercial and utility-scale solar installations. To qualify, 15% of total labor hours on the project must be completed by apprentices enrolled in a registered apprenticeship program approved by the US Department of Labor or State Apprenticeship Agency.

Interplay Learning's apprenticeship experts help companies:

  • Start a registered apprenticeship program
  • Supplement existing programs with the right curriculum or,
  • Provide a turnkey program with ongoing management services and support.

The program's modern apprenticeship approach offers unmatched flexibility for workers using an online delivery method that revolutionizes apprenticeship training. Organizations get high-quality, expert-led training and hands-on simulations without the need for in-person teaching. By managing administrative details of the program, Interplay Learning allows companies to focus on their core operations while benefiting from Interplay's insights to easily track progress and compliance.

With Interplay Learning's apprenticeship packages, business owners can identify and implement an apprentice program suited to their specific needs.

  • With the Start package, Interplay experts help companies launch their program by offering guidance on registered apprenticeship policies as it relates to the IRA; designing, implementing and registering the program and incorporating Interplay's flexible training courses into the apprenticeship curriculum; and sharing best practices for on-the-job training, related instruction and wage tracking.
  • The Supplement package allows companies to enhance an existing apprentice program using Interplay Learning's deep catalog of solar and electrical content and more than 450 hours of expert-led video courses and hands-on 3D simulations. In addition, the Supplement package offers assistance with curriculum mapping and RTI reporting.
  • With the Steward package, Interplay experts work closely with companies to design, register, implement, and manage their program; create a curriculum of courses to pair with on-the-job training; manage apprenticeship compliance and other ongoing administrative tasks; research grant opportunities, including applications and reporting; train supervisors on processes; and provide guidance for licensure in correlating states.

"The financial incentives of the IRA are driving a surge of investment in the solar industry," Donovan said. "Interplay is uniquely positioned to help companies meet labor demand as the sector grows. We have a proven track record of providing tools that quickly and effectively get people skilled, and our new apprenticeship packages offer companies a reliable, trusted path to comply with IRA guidelines, win more work, and take advantage of valuable tax incentives."

For more information about Interplay's apprenticeship offerings for large-scale solar, visit www.interplaylearning.com/industries/large-scale-solar/.

About Interplay Learning
Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include AHR's 2023 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning

