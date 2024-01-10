Interpres Security Announces Advisory Group With Top Industry Veterans

Continuous Threat Exposure Management startup names renowned security experts to its Advisory Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interpres Security, a company dedicated to optimizing defenses against actual threats targeting organizations to help reduce threat exposure, today announced its newly formed Advisory Group. The Interpres Security Advisory Group (ISAG) brings together a seasoned group from the CIA, NSA, DISA, Sourcefire DOD, and other leading cybersecurity practices to address the growing need for the modern CISO and business leaders to shift the security mindset from risk-based modeling to threat-based modeling. With recent SEC requirements and enforcement actions, the need is even greater for CISOs and their teams to be armed with operationalized evidence-based threat data, that they can use to optimize defenses against the cyber threats that are most likely to target their organization. The inaugural members bring decades of experience to Interpres:

Robert Richer , Former Associate Deputy Director for Operations (ADDO) at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Tom McDonough , Former COO and President of Sourcefire

Timothy Kosiba , CEO at Mountaincrest Consulting, LLC, former Technical Director at NSA's Tailored Access Operations & US Cyber Command

Ed Wilson , founder at Pinnacle Strategic Consulting, LLC; former Commander 24 th Air Force & AFCYBER

Pete Dinsmore , Former Deputy CTO for Mission Assurance at DISA

Dr. Shane Shook , Venture Partner at Forgepoint Capital

Lou DeSorbo , founder at CIOSO Global, former Chief Risk Officer Centene & CISO Health Net

Greg Sullivan , former Global CIO at Carnival Corp.

"Our Advisory Board members are joining as Interpres enters an exciting period of rapid growth and momentum. Our management team is looking forward to working closely with each of them as we continue to scale the business and address the ever-growing needs of the CISO," said Nick Lantuh, CEO of Interpres Security. "Each advisor brings a unique perspective to Interpres and is fully aligned with our mission to help organizations right-size their defenses to focus on the threats that matter most to them."

"No doubt, Interpres is disrupting the threat exposure management market with its threat-informed approach, offering organizations a single source of truth when it comes to continuously monitoring their defensive posture," said Timothy Kosiba. "With many CISOs and security teams taking the "one size fits all" approach, Interpres can provide the clarity they need to take a smarter approach to defending against today's most sophisticated adversaries with the tools they already own."

By analyzing the dynamic relationships between your defensive capabilities, adversarial threats, assets & vulnerabilities and operationalizing threat intelligence into an automated threat fusion cell that informs all aspects of your security ecosystem, Interpres provides the evidence you need to focus on the security threats most likely targeting your organization. With continuous threat monitoring, organizations can reduce the amount of time it takes to identify new and emerging threats and quickly take steps to mitigate them before they become major security incidents, moving to a proactive security posture rather than a reactive approach after a threat or vulnerability has impacted the organization. With Interpres Security, organizations can automate & prove defense readiness, prioritize vulnerabilities with context and intelligence, optimize the defense surface to eliminate gaps in coverage while reducing costs, and show where you are over and under invested regarding your defensive security program.

"The leadership team at Interpres is made up of some of the most innovative minds in cyber today. With over 30 years of experience in bringing innovation out to industry, the DOD, and NSA, the team knows what's broken in cyber and how to fix it. Under Nick's leadership, this team is automating the filling of the gaps and seams in defenses and operationalizing threat intelligence at scale to ensure that companies can be proactive in their defensive readiness." said Rob Richer.



Interpres Security operationalizes TTP-based threat intelligence and automates defensive readiness to help CISOs and security practitioners reduce threat exposure. As a light-weight analytics engine, the Interpres platform analyzes the dynamic relationship between all defensive and adversarial capabilities, assets and their exploitable vulnerabilities, prioritizes the required defensive actions to harden defenses, and optimizes the security environment, to provide continuous threat exposure management. To learn more about how Interpres Security can help you right-size your defensive strategy against the cyber threats that matter most, visit InterpresSecurity.com and follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

