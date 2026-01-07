InterProse Acquires Beam Software, Uniting Two Leading Platforms in the Collections Technology Industry

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterProse, a leading provider of web-based debt recovery software, today announced the acquisition of Beam Software, a purpose-built collections platform delivering advanced portfolio management and servicing capabilities for debt buyers and servicers. The acquisition, which closed mid-December, represents a strategic expansion of InterProse's technology portfolio and reinforces its commitment to serving the full spectrum of the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry.

With this acquisition, Beam Software will be integrated into InterProse's operations and product offering. Current Beam customers can expect no disruption to service, unchanged contract terms, continued support, and a commitment to innovation from the InterProse team. Both organizations are aligned in their mission to deliver secure, scalable, and highly configurable technology to the collections industry—now with a more comprehensive offering tailored to diverse client needs.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve customers across the collections ecosystem," said Kyle Nelson, CEO of InterProse. "Beam Software has built an outstanding platform tailored to the needs of debt buyers and servicers. Combined with the robust automation, compliance, and configurability of the InterProse ACE platform—trusted by both third-party agencies and first-party recovery teams—we now offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the full debt lifecycle."

Beam Software has long been recognized for its innovative tools that streamline inventory management, purchasing, and servicing for debt buyers. The InterProse ACE platform, on the other hand, is widely regarded for its powerful feature set supporting third- and first-party recovery teams, including cloud-native automation, omnichannel communication, and compliance-driven workflow tools.

"Joining InterProse allows us to deliver more value to our customers by accelerating our product roadmap and improving our ongoing support," said Tom Noble, CEO of Beam Software. "We share the same values of transparency, customer service, and smart technology. Together, we can help our clients grow faster with better tools, deeper insights, and more secure infrastructure."

Both leadership teams emphasized a commitment to continuity and collaboration. Beam Software's leadership and team will remain in place and continue to operate with the benefit of InterProse's broader resources and infrastructure.

About InterProse

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Vancouver, WA, InterProse delivers ACE—the most flexible and secure cloud-based debt collection platform on the market. Serving collection agencies, first-party recovery teams, legal collections, and government entities, InterProse ACE empowers organizations to automate, scale, and modernize their debt recovery operations.

About Beam Software

Beam Software provides comprehensive, purpose-built software solutions tailored for debt buyers, sellers, and servicers. With decades of experience, Beam helps clients manage portfolios with clarity, control, and confidence.

