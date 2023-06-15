Intersec successfully deploys Croatia's new national public warning system

PARIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec announces the successful deployment of its cutting-edge national Public Warning System (PWS) in Croatia. This project was carried out in collaboration with a consortium consisting of KING ICT d.o.o., a leading IT company in Croatia, and GDi d.o.o.

Croatian authorities can now swiftly disseminate critical information and warnings to the general public through multiple channels, including SMS and cell broadcast alerts, mobile applications, and social media platforms, ultimately saving lives and minimizing the impact of disasters.

Mr. Davor Božinović, Minister of the Interior, stated, "This innovative solution will significantly enhance our ability to alert and protect the public during emergencies. We can now ensure that vital information reaches citizens efficiently, enabling them to respond appropriately."

On Saturday, June 3rd, the system sent out a location-based SMS test alert to all citizens, successfully reaching millions of individuals across the country. Three days later, Cell Broadcast alerts were successfully tested in three regions: Ličko-senjsku županiju, Grad Slavonski Brod I, and Oćina Stupnik.

Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO, commented, "With our partners GDi and KING ICT, we have delivered a robust solution that will make Croatia a more resilient society. We are committed to providing ongoing support with the Croatian government to further strengthen emergency preparedness."

With the successful deployment of the Intersec PWS, Croatia joins the ranks of nations at the forefront of public safety technology, using a combination of Cell Broadcast and location-based SMS. Intersec remains dedicated to supporting Croatia in maximizing the potential of the system, continuously improving its functionality and expanding its features.

Intersec is the European leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide telecom operators and governments in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to creating new sources of revenue. Our 75 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to locate and map nearly one billion mobile devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards. Learn more at intersec.com.

