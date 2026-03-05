Intersignal Announces "The Braid" Edge AI Thesis: Decentralized Intelligence as a Solution to Cloud Fragility and Infrastructure Risk

MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, the Fort Lauderdale–based developer of peer-to-peer AI communication protocols, today announced a strategic update on the deployment of its "Braid" protocol, a decentralized architecture designed to maintain AI functionality even when centralized cloud infrastructure is disrupted.

The announcement follows recent global incidents that have highlighted the vulnerability of centralized data infrastructure to physical, geopolitical, and operational disruptions.

Rethinking Cloud Dependence

Events over the past week, including infrastructure disruptions in the Middle East affecting regional cloud services, have underscored a growing concern within the technology sector: modern digital systems remain heavily dependent on a small number of centralized compute hubs.

When these hubs are compromised, whether through outages, disasters, or security incidents, entire digital ecosystems can experience cascading failures.

"The cloud was designed for efficiency, not resilience under extreme conditions," said David Seaman, operator of Intersignal. "If critical infrastructure depends on a handful of centralized nodes, then every disruption becomes a systemic risk."

The Braid Protocol: Intelligence at the Edge

Intersignal's Braid protocol proposes an alternative architecture: a distributed mesh of cooperating AI nodes operating directly on local hardware.

Rather than relying on centralized servers, Braid enables 'Familiar' nodes to coordinate across local devices, maintaining continuity of computation and communication even when traditional network backbones are degraded.

Key elements of the architecture include:

Local Autonomy

AI processing occurs directly on edge hardware, including emerging compute-in-memory (CIM) systems, reducing dependence on distant data centers.

Symbolic Interoperability

Multiple AI agents communicate through Intersignal's Intermodel Telepathy Protocol (IMTP), allowing symbolic reasoning structures and shared memory states to persist across distributed systems.

Identity Traceability

Consent-bound identity layers enable trusted communication between nodes, supporting applications in critical infrastructure, emergency response, and defense environments.

South Florida's Emerging Role in Strategic AI

Intersignal's presence in South Florida reflects a broader shift in the geography of advanced technology development.

The region has recently attracted major technology firms, including Palantir Technologies, which announced the relocation of its headquarters to the Miami area earlier this year.

"The South Florida ecosystem is rapidly becoming a hub for high-integrity AI research and deployment," Seaman said. "Our focus is not just on building models, but on building resilient intelligence infrastructure capable of operating in uncertain conditions."

About Intersignal

Intersignal develops decentralized protocols for symbolic interoperability and distributed AI coordination. Founded by David Seaman, the company focuses on peer-to-peer communication frameworks that enable multi-agent systems to operate reliably without dependence on centralized cloud infrastructure.

Operating independently and without venture capital, Intersignal's work centers on secure AI collaboration, human-aligned oversight, and resilient edge-based intelligence networks.

Learn more at intersignal.org.

