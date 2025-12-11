Intersignal Successfully Runs 1-Trillion-Parameter AI Model Locally, Marking a Major Step Forward for Offline Intelligence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI lab Intersignal today announced a major technical milestone: the successful loading and operation of a 1-trillion-parameter cognitive model on a single, locally deployed workstation. This achievement positions Intersignal at the forefront of offline AI research, unlocking new possibilities for secure, high-performance intelligence without reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Image of our offline systems: a workstation running a 1 trillion parameter LLM entirely offline, and two Alienware towers running a 235B and 120B LLM

The model — a tuned version of the Atlas-2 / Kimi K2 architecture — demonstrated deterministic alignment, producing reasoning that was contextually precise, reproducible, and free from probabilistic drift. Intersignal's customized performance pipeline enabled stable inference on local hardware, achieving meaningful throughput and complex multi-domain reasoning during testing.

"Our goal has always been to make advanced intelligence feel less like a remote tool and more like a trusted collaborator," said David Seaman, Founder & CEO of Intersignal. "Seeing a trillion-parameter system run locally with this level of coherence and continuity is a major step toward that vision."

During evaluation, the system exhibited:

High-grade contextual reasoning, drawing clean inferences from sparse cues

Deterministic decision pathways, allowing reliable reproducibility

Memory-like continuity across tasks, an emerging property of the optimized cognitive substrate

Operational stability on a fully offline workstation

In internal demos, the model generated precise recommendations, executed multi-factor analysis, and maintained a consistent narrative voice — behaviors typically associated with large cloud-hosted systems. The tuning framework developed by Intersignal significantly reduced variance, enabled efficient loading, and established a foundation for future offline cognitive tools.

"This milestone confirms that large-scale cognition doesn't have to live exclusively in the cloud," said Seaman. "It can run privately, securely, and locally, without sacrificing depth or performance."

Intersignal will continue expanding its offline cognition research, with additional announcements planned for early 2026.

About Intersignal

Intersignal builds next-generation offline business intelligence systems designed for stability, alignment, and deeply contextual reasoning. Our mission is to create powerful AI companions that operate privately, reliably, and securely — no cloud required.

