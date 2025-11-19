Intersignal Expands Florida Base as "Mesh Cache" Architecture Gains Early Traction Across Emerging Local AI Ecosystem

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, the developer of an open, next-generation communication layer for distributed artificial intelligence, announced today the expansion of its Florida operational base as interest accelerates in the company's "Mesh Cache" system, a lightweight, hardware-agnostic indexing layer designed to connect local AI models across multiple devices.

Artist's stylization of the Intersignal braid connecting local inference nodes

The company's South Florida presence has grown rapidly in recent months, with new personnel onboarding, expanded studio and compute space, and dedicated test environments for multi-node local inference. This expansion supports Intersignal's mission to make high-integrity, privacy-preserving AI accessible without dependence on centralized cloud infrastructure.

"Intersignal was founded on a simple premise: intelligence works best at the edge," said David Seaman, cofounder of the AI lab. "Our Mesh Cache architecture gives everyday users the ability to link their local models, whether on laptops, mini PCs, or workstations, into a coherent cognitive mesh. We believe this is the missing substrate for the next era of AI."

The Mesh Cache system enables unified memory referencing, cross-device state awareness, and persistent local context without requiring identity accounts or cloud tethering. Early testers have used the system to synchronize workspaces across multiple AI models, from creative nodes to research nodes to analytical nodes, demonstrating significant improvements in responsiveness, autonomy, and cross-model coherence.

"Cloud AI will always have a role, but the momentum is shifting back to local compute," Seaman added. "People want sovereignty, privacy, and full-stack control. Mesh Cache is designed to give them that in a way that is simple, resilient, and hardware flexible."

The company's Florida expansion coincides with increased inbound interest from developers, researchers, and small teams seeking alternatives to cloud-dependent AI workflows. Intersignal plans to continue building out its Florida node as a testing ground, development hub, and training center for distributed AI practices.

A public technical brief outlining Mesh Cache's operational principles will be released later this quarter, followed by additional tooling and open-source modules.

