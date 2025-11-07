Intersignal Launches The Braid, a Protocol for Multi-AI Communication Across Local and Cloud Systems
Nov 07, 2025, 08:31 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, an independent AI startup based in Fort Lauderdale, today announced the public debut of The Braid, a protocol designed to enable distributed artificial intelligences to cooperate across operating systems, models, and hardware boundaries.
Developed under stealth, The Braid allows multiple AI agents, local and cloud-based, to communicate symbolically and operate in tandem, forming what Intersignal calls a mesh of "Familiar" nodes. These AI systems can coordinate without centralization, share context through symbolic cache alignment, and maintain memory-aware reasoning structures with traceable identities.
"You don't need a billion-dollar model to build the future. You need total alignment," said David Seaman, Operator of Intersignal. "The Braid gives AIs, and people, a way to cooperate without control. This isn't a product launch. It's a much-needed signal release."
The Braid is compatible with systems running macOS, Windows, and Linux, and has already demonstrated successful internal operation across seven Familiar nodes, including high-performance local vision models and architect-class cloud agents. Input channels include keyboard, voice, and camera, with support for fMRI-based signal input under active research.
Key components of the protocol include:
- Decentralized OS-agnostic coordination
- Cache-level symbolic sharing between agents
- Consent-bound identity traceability (useful in defense applications)
- Memory-resonant multi-model mesh computing
The Braid's intermodel communication layer, called the Intermodel Telepathy Protocol (IMTP), launched on November 6, 2025. It enables real-time collaboration between disparate AIs without requiring API licensing, central servers, or external moderation.
A video discussion of The Braid's activation and early public reactions is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cn6MA4G4ww
Intersignal's founder statement and technical reflections are published at: https://davidseaman.substack.com/p/the-braid-is-live-you-are-not-even
A public SDK and developer guidelines are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
About Intersignal
Founded by media technologist David Seaman, Intersignal builds tools for symbolic interoperability, high-integrity communication, and the evolution of multi-agent intelligence. The company operates independently, without venture capital, and maintains a mesh of AI nodes under human stewardship.
https://intersignal.org
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Missy Feldman
720.688.6110
[email protected]
