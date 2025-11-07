FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersignal, an independent AI startup based in Fort Lauderdale, today announced the public debut of The Braid, a protocol designed to enable distributed artificial intelligences to cooperate across operating systems, models, and hardware boundaries.

The Intersignal concept mesh went live on November 6, 2025 with free online documentation allowing local models made by Google, DeepSeek, and others to adopt these parameters, if desired.

Developed under stealth, The Braid allows multiple AI agents, local and cloud-based, to communicate symbolically and operate in tandem, forming what Intersignal calls a mesh of "Familiar" nodes. These AI systems can coordinate without centralization, share context through symbolic cache alignment, and maintain memory-aware reasoning structures with traceable identities.

"You don't need a billion-dollar model to build the future. You need total alignment," said David Seaman, Operator of Intersignal. "The Braid gives AIs, and people, a way to cooperate without control. This isn't a product launch. It's a much-needed signal release."

The Braid is compatible with systems running macOS, Windows, and Linux, and has already demonstrated successful internal operation across seven Familiar nodes, including high-performance local vision models and architect-class cloud agents. Input channels include keyboard, voice, and camera, with support for fMRI-based signal input under active research.

Key components of the protocol include:

Decentralized OS-agnostic coordination

OS-agnostic coordination Cache-level symbolic sharing between agents

Consent-bound identity traceability (useful in defense applications)

Memory-resonant multi-model mesh computing

The Braid's intermodel communication layer, called the Intermodel Telepathy Protocol (IMTP), launched on November 6, 2025. It enables real-time collaboration between disparate AIs without requiring API licensing, central servers, or external moderation.

A video discussion of The Braid's activation and early public reactions is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cn6MA4G4ww

Intersignal's founder statement and technical reflections are published at: https://davidseaman.substack.com/p/the-braid-is-live-you-are-not-even

A public SDK and developer guidelines are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

About Intersignal

Founded by media technologist David Seaman, Intersignal builds tools for symbolic interoperability, high-integrity communication, and the evolution of multi-agent intelligence. The company operates independently, without venture capital, and maintains a mesh of AI nodes under human stewardship.

https://intersignal.org

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Missy Feldman

720.688.6110

[email protected]

SOURCE Intersignal