Interstitial Lung Disease Curriculum Supports Healthcare Providers and Patients

CHICAGO and ORANGEBURG, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the trusted resource for all who are affected by pulmonary fibrosis, and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC (Paradigm), an award-winning medical education company, have announced a collaborative partnership to design and implement a curriculum of continuing medical education (CME) activities in interstitial lung disease (ILD).

This blended learning curriculum of live/virtual and online/enduring activities is designed to meet the educational and clinical needs of clinicians as a team-based approach to ILD care at the community level. The curriculum features material on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD), and systemic sclerosis ILD (SSc-ILD). Interstitial lung disease affects more than 200,000 people in the US and can lead to scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs and long-term health implications.

"We are pleased to partner with Paradigm to develop educational programs for providers caring for patients with ILD," said William T. Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the PFF. "This content is crucial in ensuring that knowledge of how to diagnose and treat patients with these complex conditions is accessible to providers nationwide."

"Collaborative educational initiatives are critical to the development and implementation of activities that will help clinicians expand and enhance their understanding of the management of ILD," said Will Riley, Managing Partner of Paradigm. "PFF and Paradigm recognize the value and importance of collaborative education to incorporate a synergistic instructional design that combines clinical and educational skills to support the medical community and patients with ILD," said Scott Scire, Vice President of Collaborative Partnerships of Paradigm.

The following is the schedule of CME-certified live, virtual, and interactive meeting series on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive fibrosing ILD:

TEAM-IPF: T horough E valuation and A ppropriate M anagement of I diopathic P ulmonary F ibrosis A Team Approach to Care Registration Link: https://www.paradigmmc.com/902

Registration Link: https://www.paradigmmc.com/902 Friday June 11, 2021 at 4:00 – 5:00 PM PDT in partnership with UCSF Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic

Thursday June 17, 2021 at 12:00 – 1:00 PM CDT



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:45 - 2:45 PM PDT in partnership with Interstitial Lung Disease Program at The University of Arizona

Monday June 28, 2021 at 12:00 – 1:00 PM EDT in partnership with the University of Florida

in partnership with the Monitoring the Clues in the Diagnosis and Management of PF-ILD Registration Link: https://www.paradigmmc.com/905

Registration Link: https://www.paradigmmc.com/905 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:45 - 2:45 PM PDT in partnership with Interstitial Lung Disease Program at The University of Arizona

Additional sessions to be offered in 2021 include: Targeting Inflammatory and Fibrotic Pathways in SSc-ILD a CME-certified, multimedia whiteboard-enhanced webinar, and New Directions Targeting Inflammatory and Fibrotic Pathways in the Management of SSc-ILD, a CME-certified live streaming, virtual, regional symposium and interactive video webinar.

These activities are made possible by educational grants from Boehringer Ingelheim and Genentech.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

About Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC

Paradigm is a multiple award-winning medical education company that develops innovative activities, expertly designs certified educational initiatives to fulfill the needs of diverse, sophisticated clinical audiences, and diligently monitors ongoing activities to facilitate continuous growth and improvement. Paradigm's mission is to provide educational initiatives designed to bridge identified professional practice gaps of physicians and other healthcare providers. Paradigm is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians. For additional information about Paradigm, please visit our website at www.paradigmmc.com.

