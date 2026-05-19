Intertribal Timber Council to Host 49th Annual National Indian Timber Symposium in Keshena, Wisconsin

KESHENA, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intertribal Timber Council (ITC), in partnership with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, will host the 49th Annual National Indian Timber Symposium from June 8–11, 2026. This year's gathering, centered on the theme "Forestry in a Changing Environment," will take place at the Menominee Casino Resort and the College of the Menominee Nation.

Beyond addressing climate shifts, this year's Symposium tackles the evolving policy, economic, and technological landscapes that define modern Indian Country. Tribal leaders, resource professionals, and policymakers will gather on the ancestral homelands of the Menominee and Stockbridge-Munsee people to discuss how strengthening self-governance and traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) serve as the foundation for navigating these shifts.

This year's Symposium explores the policy, economic, and tech shifts shaping modern Indian Country forestry. Post this

"Our forests face more than just a changing climate; they are at the center of a shifting policy evolution, emerging carbon markets, and a rapidly evolving workforce," said event organizers. "This gathering is an opportunity to fortify our self-governance and adapt our management models, ensuring Tribal forests remain culturally vibrant and economically viable as a permanent legacy for those who follow us."

Highlights of the Symposium include:

Empowering Self-Governance: Dedicated sessions on Tribal sovereignty, legislative advocacy, and the expansion of self-determination contracts.

Comprehensive Workshops: Exploring biomass, carbon sequestration, and technical forestry training.

Field-Based Learning: A Tribal forest tour showcasing the world-renowned sustainable management practices of the Menominee.

Cultural & Community Connection: Engaging in local cultural activities, the "Shake the Timbers" Golf Tournament, and an awards banquet to honor excellence in Tribal forestry.

The National Indian Timber Symposium remains a cornerstone event for advancing Tribal forestry and strengthening the collective voice of Tribal Nations in forest management.

For more information and to register, visit the event website or the Intertribal Timber Council.

SOURCE Intertribal Timber Council (ITC)