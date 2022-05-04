Intertrust and K-Businesscom AG Partner to Drive the Data-Driven Clean Energy Transformation for European Energy Companies

New partnership will speed up the time for data flows to reach business data operations while complying with relevant regulatory requirements.

VIENNA and SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DACH-technology company K - Businesscom AG and Intertrust , the world's leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced a partnership to help meet European energy companies' decarbonization goals by bringing together KBC's deep expertise in reliably meeting customer IT challenges and Intertrust's cutting edge trusted data management and device authentication technology.

To maintain a reliable and affordable electricity supply, the clean energy transformation relies on the digital orchestration of renewables, transmission and distribution grids, electric vehicles and related infrastructure, energy storage systems, and more. To realize this orchestration, energy companies must work within broad ecosystems of trusted partners to establish trusted data exchanges that supply the AI-based systems that form the backbone of modern electrical systems.

Intertrust Platform , and applications such as CleanGrid that are built on it, are purpose built to support, from device to cloud, the trusted data flows within these ecosystems. In use by energy companies around the world, Intertrust Platform provides numerous capabilities including the ability to interoperably connect disparate data sources and fine-grained data governance for both humans and third-party AI algorithms. These capabilities greatly speed up the ability of companies to leverage their fast-changing data for use in mission-critical business data operations.

K-Businesscom AG has excellent business relationships with a large number of energy companies and corporate clients in other sectors. "Our energy clients have been calling for solutions to help them leverage their data ecosystems while meeting regulatory requirements," said Jochen Borenich, Member of the Executive Board of KBC. "We are pleased to work with Intertrust to bring the strengths of both companies to meet the challenges of this important work."

"We are proud to work with the digital powerhouse that is K-Businesscom" said Florian Kolb , Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, Energy at Intertrust. "Through both of our efforts, we can both speed up the clean energy transition by increasing the speed to AI for energy companies and also beyond energy into adjacent sectors."

As a result of the partnership, Intertrust products will be available for KBC customers immediately.

About K-Businesscom AG

K-Businesscom (formerly Kapsch BusinessCom) is Austria's leading ICT solution and service provider and digitalization partner. KBC combines certified technological competence with industry know-how as a consultant and end-to-end digital business engineer. In the DACH region, Romania and the Czech Republic, the company develops new business models with customers on its own KBC platforms with IOT, AI and other software applications. K-Businesscom also supports customers in their cloud transformation journey and in the development of smart offices. The KBC Cyber Defense Center provides 24/7 protection against cyber attacks.

Turnover FY 20/21: around 460 million euros / Number of employees: 1,550

Additional information is available at k-business.com, or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

