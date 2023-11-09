Interview Valet Celebrates Veteran's Day 2023 with Continued Commitment to the United States Military and Their Families

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to honor the bravery and sacrifices of its veterans, Interview Valet proudly celebrates Veteran's Day 2023 by reaffirming its strong connection to the United States (U.S.) military and its commitment to supporting military families. Interview Valet is a veteran-owned and operated business fueled by the spirit of service and continues to champion initiatives to serve and uplift the military community.

Interview Valet

Tom Schwab, founder of Interview Valet, served in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Propulsion Plant Operator. His time in service taught him the values of discipline, dedication, and excellence that the military community embodies. Leveraging his firsthand experience, he has spearheaded Interview Valet's mission to not only deliver exemplary podcast interview marketing services but also to actively support and empower military members and their families.

Dedicated to making a difference, Interview Valet has prioritized the employment of military spouses within its team, with more than half of their 32-member team comprised of military spouses. Recognizing the challenges faced by military spouses in finding fulfilling and stable employment, Interview Valet remains dedicated to remedying the under and unemployment of military spouses, advocating for their professional development and career growth within the organization.

Moreover, Interview Valet is proudly dedicated to promoting conversations surrounding military mental health, understanding the critical need to address the psychological well-being of those who have served. As demonstrated by Retired Major General Gregg Martin, an Interview Valet Certified Guest and author of Bipolar General My Forever War with Mental Illness. Martin has incorporated the podcasting platform to fight the stigma surrounding mental illness, promote healing, and save likes while providing hope, inspiration, and knowledge.

Shedding light on the importance of destigmatizing and addressing mental health issues within the military community.

Speaking on the observance of Veteran's Day, "It's on this special date that Interview Valet reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the United States military and their families. Through our veteran-owned business, our dedication to military spouses, and our proactive approach to promoting conversations about military mental health, we stand resolute in our mission to serve those who have served our nation," said Tom Schwab, Founder & CEO of Interview Valet.

As the nation honors its veterans on this auspicious day, Interview Valet continues to advocate for the well-being and prosperity of the military community, solidifying its position as a leading force in championing the cause of those who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation.

