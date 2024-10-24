NANCHANG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Nanchang Poly Grand Theater was inaugurated on 30 September 2024 with a concert featuring the China Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists. It's set to become a major cultural hub and landmark for the rapidly growing urban area, offering services to a broad audience throughout the day. The architecture of the building, located beside scenic Jiulong Lake, Nanchang City, draws inspiration from the region's thousand-year-old ceramic tradition.

Interview with Jyri Eskola: How the “three fish in a pond” Nanchang Poly Grand Theatre Was Built

The Nanchang Poly Grand Theater is designed by PES-Architects team, with creative inspiration drawn from rice-pattern decorated porcelain, one of Jingdezhen's four traditional famous porcelains. What sparks will fly when a cultural landmark meets rice-pattern decorated porcelain? JXICC had an interview with Jyri Eskola, designer from the Finnish PES-Architects team.

Jyri Eskola, moved to China in 2016, and has almost been in China for 8 years now. Before designing, he has been to Nanchang 20 or 30 times. He said that he was quite impressed with the beauty of this area, the friendly and nice people, and especially the history with ceramics, which was why they have used ceramics so extensively in the Nanchang Poly Grand Theater.

