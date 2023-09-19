Interwell Health Names Chief Financial Officer

Adriana Day Joins Executive Leadership Team to Help Grow Business Scale and Profitability

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health , a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Adriana Day as chief financial officer.

"Adriana brings incredible passion for our mission, as well as deep experience in value-based care." - CEO Robert Sepucha Tweet this Interwell Health has appointed industry veteran Adriana Day as its chief financial officer.

Day will join the company's executive leadership team and will lead the financial strategy for the rapidly growing organization that now supports 125,000 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and manages more than $7 billion in annual medical costs. She will partner with senior leadership to scale the business while driving further growth and profitability, as well as build and manage a highly effective finance and accounting function.

"We have sought out the best financial leadership to support the rapid growth of our value-based model for kidney care so that we can help even more patients live their best lives," said Robert Sepucha, chief executive officer for Interwell Health. "Adriana brings incredible passion for our mission, as well as deep experience in value-based care, strategic planning, and population health. We are thrilled to welcome her to Interwell where she will be a key partner as we continue to expand our impact."

Day joins Interwell from Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, SC where she served as senior vice president and chief financial officer. During her tenure, she oversaw all financial operations for the regional health system that included four hospitals, 250 employed physicians, a clinically integrated network, and more than 100 ambulatory sites. She led payer strategies including value-based contracting and performance, drove financial improvements and strategic initiatives, and developed a 10-year roadmap and funding plan.

Day previously served on the board of the South Carolina Healthcare Financial Management Association, and she was recently listed as a 2023 Becker's Healthcare CFO to Know. She has previously held leadership roles at Miami Children's Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Day is a licensed certified public account (CPA) and holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus on finance and economics, from Lander University.

"I am thrilled to join Interwell Health as CFO of the leading value-based kidney care organization," said Day. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for helping mission-driven organizations succeed, and I hope to help enable the shift to more holistic and coordinated care models. I look forward to leading the financial strategy and partnering with the leadership team to continue to grow and scale, so we can improve the lives of even more patients living with chronic kidney disease."

Day is joining the company as it greatly expands its kidney care management work with a large national payer. Last month, Interwell announced the growth of its network of nephrologists to 1,700 providers, adding more than 20 new practices. In June, the company welcomed Daymon Smith as its first chief product & technology officer.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com .

Media Contact

Brad Puffer

Interwell Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Interwell Health