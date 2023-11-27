Inter(World)View, Interview the World

News provided by

China Academy of Art

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, as the core academic event of the 95th anniversary of China Academy of Art, Inter(World)View2023: Mutual Learning of Civilizations has transformed the Liangzhu Campus of CAA into an artistic hub showcasing the cultural exploration of other civilizations.

Continue Reading

The event considers human civilization as a total entity which transcends the limitations of space and time. It takes the 12 artistic and humanistic directions from the specialized disciplines of CAA:  Time - Landscape - Design - Media - Object - Writing - Image - Liberal Arts - Science Fiction - Garden - Art - Knowledge, as the counterparts to the 12 major humanistic directions of natural and social sciences: Life - Basin - Society - Technology - Belief - Culture - History - Nation - Relics - Time - Education - World, so as to form 12 interdisciplinary teams.

To draw inspiration, the CAA sent faculty and students to 12 cultural sites this summer, including the Lufeng Dinosaur Valley in Yunnan Province, China, the Amazon rainforest, Silicon Valley, Icelandic volcanoes, Leonardo da Vinci's Residence, the Rusakov Workers' Club in Moscow, Damaidi in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the Yangjialing Revolutionary Site in Shaanxi Province and Katsura Imperial Villa in Japan.

From November 10th to 13th, the 12 teams regrouped in Liangzhu, Hangzhou, China, launching the film actions via Reports from the World forum and the Starplex exhibition in the newly-opened Liangzhu Campus, sharing and exchanging what they have asked and thought around the world. This serial events turn the Liangzhu Campus of CAA into an art reactor of civilization mutual learning.

Inter(World)View2023: Mutual Learning of Civilizations also included a academic forum named Total Catalog; Roadside Picnic which participants can make dialogues with practitioners; Night - Sailing - Boat, the "Garden-Time" sub-forum; Seeking VKhUTEMAS, the "Design-Society" sub-forum launching of series on historical avant-garde; and Seeking Eisenstein, the "Image-History" sub-forum.

Inter(World)View (IWV) is a long-term plan of actions of CAA, which aims to connect various disciplines internally, expand the conceptual and practical fields of art, and establish new links externally to build a high-capacity circle of international academic partners, so that "future colleagues" can join in the common vision of CAA with a view to think about the origin of art education in the perspective of the world's civilization - not only to trace the origin, but also to focus on the present, sense the pulse of development and the potential trend of human civilization in the 21st century.

SOURCE China Academy of Art

Also from this source

The 5th National Art Education Forum Held in Hangzhou, China

The 5th National Art Education Forum Held in Hangzhou, China

The "Artistic Experience and Knowledge Production: The Way of Innovation and Research in Professional Doctorate Program - The 5th National Art...
The 1st CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum was Held in Hangzhou, China

The 1st CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum was Held in Hangzhou, China

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the China Academy of Art, as the forerunner of the series of activities of "Draw from the Sources, Venture ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Education

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.