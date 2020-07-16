Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, Takes Top Spot in EMEA on Cloudscene's Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard as Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation Strategies

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today it is the leading connected data centre provider in EMEA, according to Cloudscene's H1, 2020 Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard, which ranks data centre operators based on the density of their facilities, service providers, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps across North America, EMEA, Asia and Oceania.

The leadership position in EMEA reflects the strategic value of Digital Realty's recent combination with Interxion, coupling density of carrier and cloud network nodes with global reach, enabling the combined organization to meet growing customer demand in the EMEA region and extending customer access to new opportunities globally. Digital Realty's significant momentum in the Americas reflects the recent acquisition of a majority interest in the Westin Building Exchange, the sixth most densely interconnected facility in North America and the primary interconnection hub for the Pacific Northwest, linking Canada, Alaska and Asia along the Pacific Rim.

Enterprises across industries and regions are rapidly adopting digital transformation strategies, with businesses expecting to spend $5.9 trillion1 on digital transformation between 2019 and 2022. Delivering on those strategies across geographies, customers and endpoints is creating a growing connectivity challenge, however. By 2022, IT leaders expect to serve up to 202 more locations than they do today, and IDC predicts over 41.6 billion3 connected devices will be in use by 2025.

Interxion has continued to expand across EMEA to help enterprises simplify these connectivity challenges and advance their digital transformation strategies, with recent strategic land acquisitions in Frankfurt and Paris, along with Cloud House, the expansion of its highly connected Digital Docklands campus in London. The consistent growth of the EMEA footprint represents a significant expansion of PlatformDIGITALTM, enabling businesses to meet their global connectivity needs with a single data centre provider.

"We are empowering customers to deploy high-performance, low-latency hybrid IT architectures by providing access to more than 1,600 unique connectivity service providers and hosting numerous cloud on-ramps on our data centre campuses," said Vincent in 't Veld, VP Platforms, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company. "Interxion's top billing in EMEA is an endorsement of our consistent investment in the growth of connected communities that create value for our customers."

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 12 European countries, Interxion has created communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 44 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) supports the data centre, colocation, and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to PlatformDIGITAL™, the company's strategy, expected growth in digital transformation, and customer demand. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

__________________________________

1https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US43647118

2https://www.digitalrealty.com/resources/white-papers/the-infrastructure-imperative

3https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS45213219#:~:text=A%20new%20forecast%20from%20International,these%20devices%20will%20also%20grow.

