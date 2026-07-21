Intesa Communications Group Named 'Customers First' Winner in San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce 2026 Small Business Awards

The award-winning, women-owned San Diego public relations and government affairs firm was recognized for exceptional client service that has fueled 14 years of growth

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intesa Communications Group, a leading San Diego public relations and government affairs firm, has been named the "Customers First" winner in the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Small Business Awards. Announced July 9 at the Chamber's annual Small Business Awards event, the recognition honors the small business whose commitment to customer service most clearly sets it apart from the competition.

Intesa Communications Group receives the "Customers First" award at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Small Business Awards on July 10, 2026. Photo Courtesy of Melissa Jacobs / San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 2012, the certified women-owned San Diego firm has grown from a boutique agency into one of the region's leading public relations and government affairs firms. Intesa has doubled its team over the past two years, sustained three consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and expanded its client portfolio by 26% last year. Intesa provides public relations, strategic communications, and government affairs services for a wide range of organizations, including San Diego State University, SeaWorld San Diego, Expedia Group, H.G. Fenton Company, San Diego Foundation, San Diego Workforce Partnership, and SBCS.

"This award belongs to every member of our team and to the clients who trust us with their most valuable asset: their reputation," said Margie Newman Tsay, founding partner of Intesa Communications Group. "Our clients stay with us for years because we show up prepared, fully invested and ready for the moments that matter most. Being recognized for putting customers first is the highest compliment our business community can pay us."

Intesa's client-first approach has produced measurable results across public relations and government affairs efforts throughout the region. For example, in its first month working with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the firm helped reimagine the organization's summer food drive messaging, generating more than 15 million impressions and helping deliver 489,026 pounds of food and $344,505 in donations — the equivalent of more than one million meals and a 175% increase from the previous year. Similarly, Logan Heights Community Development Corporation credits the firm with an 81:1 return on investment after Intesa parachuted in to help the nonprofit promote the California Mortgage Relief Program.

"Small businesses are the heart of our economy: fueling innovation, creating jobs and defining the character of communities across the San Diego region," said Chris Cate, president and CEO of the Chamber. "We celebrate the resilience, ingenuity and community impact of our small business leaders. They are the very spirit behind our purpose to champion business and empower leaders."

The Chamber award is as much a reflection of Intesa's clients as it is the firm itself. The opportunity to partner with organizations doing meaningful work across the region is what makes recognition like this possible. True to form, the Intesa team plans to mark the win by thanking the clients behind the work.

"We call ourselves dot connectors, and this award is what that looks like in practice," said Maddy Kilkenny, partner at Intesa Communications Group, who leads the firm's government affairs practice. "Whether our team of 10 people is helping a client navigate a policy decision at City Hall or a story on the front page of the newspaper, we aim to leave them stronger and more confident than before. Hearing our clients say we deliver on that is the best win of all."

According to the Chamber's award requirements, businesses with 100 or fewer employees were eligible for nomination. They were voted on by a panel of chamber members, who reviewed the nominations and selected the winners of all four categories.

The recognition adds to more than 60 awards Intesa has earned for excellence in public relations, strategic communications, and public affairs, including honors from PR News, the Public Relations Society of America, PR Daily, the International Association of Business Communicators, the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ), MARCOM, and the American Marketing Association, among others. It also comes on the heels of two Intesa team members, Emily Alvarenga and Margaret Lutz Chantung, recently receiving SDBJ's "40 Under 40" and "Indispensable" awards, respectively.

For more information about Intesa Communications Group, visit www.intesacom.com.

About Intesa Communications Group

Intesa Communications Group is a certified women-owned San Diego public relations and government affairs firm that helps leaders communicate and advocate with confidence. Since 2012, Intesa has partnered with the region's trusted leaders and organizations, providing strategic communications and public affairs counsel on high-stakes issues at the intersection of reputation, policy and public perception. The firm's work has earned more than 60 industry awards across 53 recognized client campaigns, including the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce "Customers First" 2026 award. Learn more at www.intesacom.com.

SOURCE Intesa Communications Group