Intezer Unveils Forensic AI SOC for Enterprise-Scale Security Operations

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezer, the cybersecurity company trusted by more than 150 enterprises including 15 of the Fortune 500, today announced the launch of its Forensic AI SOC, the only AI SOC platform battle-proven by some of the world's most targeted and security-mature organizations.

Built to meet the complex needs of large enterprises, Intezer Forensic AI SOC helps organizations strengthen detection and response, eliminate alert fatigue, and scale SOC operations without increasing headcount.

"Enterprises are under constant attack, facing an overwhelming volume of alerts and a persistent shortage of skilled analysts," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "With the rise of AI-orchestrated attacks, including the recent Anthropic campaign, 100% alert coverage and automated forensic-grade triage are no longer optional. They are essential for security teams looking to defend themselves in today's reality. Our Forensic AI SOC has been proven in the toughest environments, defending Fortune 500 and global brands, and delivers the accuracy, speed, and forensic depth enterprises need to stay ahead of this new class of threats while demonstrating measurable business impact."

"Intezer's AI-driven triage has been transformative for our SOC," said Branden Newman, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of MGM Resorts International. "It integrates seamlessly with our existing systems and delivers analyst-level investigations at scale, giving our team the confidence that every alert is handled with forensic accuracy."

Built for the Growing Needs of Enterprise SOCs

As enterprises grow and their attack surfaces expand, many adopt MDR services in an attempt to achieve 24/7 alert triage coverage. However, these services often operate as black boxes, offering limited visibility, inconsistent alert triage and security outcomes, frequent escalations while leaving many low-severity alerts unaddressed.

Intezer Forensic AI SOC eliminates these gaps by combining AI-powered automation with deep forensic intelligence, enabling organizations to regain control of their security operations with full alert coverage and complete triage transparency. The platform replicates the decision-making process of elite analysts, combining AI reasoning with proprietary, deterministic methods such as endpoint forensics, memory scanning, reverse engineering and unique threat intelligence data to deliver decisive, explainable verdicts in less than two minutes.

Key enterprise capabilities and outcomes include:

Lower business risk: Every alert is investigated, including low severity alerts with dramatically shortened mean time to respond (MTTR) that prevents incidents from impacting operations.

Every alert is investigated, including low severity alerts with dramatically shortened mean time to respond (MTTR) that prevents incidents from impacting operations. Support business agility: Rapid, forensic-grade investigations in under two minutes keep security aligned with evolving business needs and threats.

Rapid, forensic-grade investigations in under two minutes keep security aligned with evolving business needs and threats. Deep forensic visibility: Behavioral and memory-level inspection provides high-confidence, evidence-based verdicts.

Behavioral and memory-level inspection provides high-confidence, evidence-based verdicts. Enterprise scalability: Automation that scales with alert volume, not headcount, supported by continuous expert validation and automated response actions.

Automation that scales with alert volume, not headcount, supported by continuous expert validation and automated response actions. Predictable pricing: With pricing tied to endpoints rather than alert volume, costs stay predictable as your environment grows. Our hybrid forensic-AI approach eliminates heavy processing expenses while maintaining sub-minute triage times.

With pricing tied to endpoints rather than alert volume, costs stay predictable as your environment grows. Our hybrid forensic-AI approach eliminates heavy processing expenses while maintaining sub-minute triage times. Instant time to value : Easy ramp-up with hundreds of API-based integrations delivering results from day 1 with no need for training on customer data.

: Easy ramp-up with hundreds of API-based integrations delivering results from day 1 with no need for training on customer data. Do more with less: Automate security analyst workloads and reduce MDR reliance to control costs while scaling operations.

By combining speed, accuracy, and explainability, Intezer enables enterprises to close MDR gaps, strengthen detection and response, and scale their SOC as a strategic business enabler that supports the organization as it grows.

Why It Matters Now: The Rise of AI-Orchestrated Attacks

The recent Anthropic AI espionage report shows a major shift in how modern attacks are executed. Threat actors are now using AI agents to automate full intrusion chains at machine speed, using common tools and leaving behind only low-severity breadcrumbs that most SOCs and MDRs do not investigate. This new reality makes full alert coverage and automated, forensic-grade triage essential. Without the ability to analyze every alert quickly and accurately, organizations will struggle to detect and contain AI-driven operations before they escalate. Intezer Forensic AI SOC directly addresses this challenge by providing complete visibility, consistent investigations, and rapid forensic insights across all alert types, including low-severity ones where these AI-powered threats often hide.

Proven performance across the world's most targeted enterprises

Deployed across sectors including finance, technology, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and hospitality, Intezer's Forensic AI SOC has been battle-tested by some of the most attacked and security-mature organizations in the world.

Using Intezer Forensic AI SOC, Enterprises report:

100% alert coverage , including low-severity alerts often exploited by advanced attackers.

, including low-severity alerts often exploited by advanced attackers. Fewer than 4% of alerts escalated for human review, with the rest automatically resolved.

for human review, with the rest automatically resolved. Two-minute average triage time with 98% accuracy.

average triage time with 98% accuracy. Substantial operational savings and measurable improvements in SOC performance.

About Intezer

Intezer ( www.intezer.com ) is the cybersecurity company behind the world's only Forensic AI SOC, a platform built for enterprise-scale, autonomous, and forensic-grade alert triage and investigation. By combining human-like analytical reasoning with deterministic forensic methods, Intezer empowers security teams to investigate every alert, uncover advanced threats, and close gaps left by MDRs and other AI SOC tools.

Trusted by global enterprises such as NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson, Intezer helps organizations eliminate alert fatigue, strengthen detection, and scale SOC operations confidently in the age of AI.

