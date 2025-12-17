Intezer named a top-tier Solutions Partner in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP)

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezer, the Forensic AI SOC platform for enterprise, today announced that it has been named a top-tier Solutions Partner in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP). This designation follows a successful Microsoft technical audit and recognizes the Intezer Forensic AI SOC platform as certified software that meets Microsoft's highest standards for security, architecture, and integration with the Microsoft Cloud.

By achieving this designation, Intezer demonstrates its ability to deliver validated, high-quality security outcomes for organizations building and operating on Microsoft's ecosystem.

Strengthening Microsoft-driven SOCs with Forensic AI

Intezer Forensic AI SOC strengthens the outcomes of security teams using the Microsoft Security Suite, including Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and more. Combining agentic AI with automated forensic investigation, it enriches Microsoft security signals and correlates them with alerts from other non-Microsoft security tools. The platform triages and investigates all alerts across identity, email, endpoint, cloud, and network signals, regardless of severity, giving SOC teams comprehensive visibility across all their environments. This delivers complete alert coverage, more accurate triage, and faster mean time to respond (MTTR).

Benefits for Microsoft security customers

Organizations relying on Microsoft security tools gain several key benefits when adding the Intezer Forensic AI SOC platform:

24/7 triage and investigation, powered by AI and automated forensic analysis, across 100% of Microsoft and non-Microsoft alerts, including often-ignored low- and medium-severity alerts where real threats can hide.





Better security outcomes, with autonomous investigations, faster triage and response, higher accuracy verdicts and fewer than 4 percent of alerts escalated.





Greater SOC efficiency, enabling teams to handle more alerts without added complexity and reduced reliance on MDR services.

Built to maximize the value of Microsoft security

"This designation reflects our commitment to helping organizations get the most out of their Microsoft security investments," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "As a top-tier Solutions Partner in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, we deliver AI-powered, forensic-grade investigations that strengthen the security outcomes of SOC teams using Defender, Sentinel, and the broader Microsoft Security Suite. We help teams move from alerts to clear, confident decisions in minutes."

Customers can purchase Intezer's Forensic AI SOC platform directly through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and use their existing Azure credits, simplifying procurement and accelerating the time to value of their Microsoft investment.

Why the MAICPP designation matters

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP) recognizes partners whose solutions meet Microsoft's highest standards for architecture, security, and customer impact. Certified software designations confirm that a product has passed a rigorous technical review and is proven to deliver reliable, integrated outcomes across the Microsoft Cloud.

For customers, this designation provides confidence that Intezer's Forensic AI SOC platform is a trusted, Microsoft-validated solution that strengthens SOC performance and works seamlessly across their Microsoft security ecosystem.

About Intezer

Intezer Forensic AI SOC is an AI-driven platform designed for enterprise-scale, forensic-grade alert triage and investigation. By combining human-like analytical reasoning with deterministic forensic techniques, it enables security teams to investigate every alert, expose advanced threats, and close gaps commonly missed by MDRs and other AI SOC tools. Enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson rely on Intezer to eliminate alert fatigue, strengthen detection, and confidently scale SOC operations in the AI era.

Learn more at www.intezer.com

