INTIMINA Launches New Bloom Period Underwear, Allowing New Sense of Everyday Freedom

International Women's Healthcare Brand Expands Offerings, Available Online Now

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIMINA, a trailblazer brand in menstrual hygiene, menstrual cups, breaking taboos, and female empowerment, announces today the recent launch of Bloom period underwear. Using sustainable, eco-friendly, and body-safe fabrics, the underwear is specially designed to hold even a heavy menstrual flow, or the equivalent of up to four tampons, and was designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

INTIMINA's new Bloom period underwear is made without harmful chemicals and offers a safer, toxin-free alternative to traditional products.

Bloom underwear is specifically tailored for everyday comfort and protection. The specially engineered gusset lining combines super-absorbent, breathable technology with a leak-proof membrane to keep users dry without any extra thickness, holding up to 20 ml / 0.67 fl oz. of liquid, equivalent to four regular tampons per wear. The main body and lining are made with natural fibers that are 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex, carefully designed without PFAS. Bloom underwear is also OEKO-TEX certified, prohibiting all chemicals that don't meet rigorous conditions, including flame retardants and toxic dyes. Whether worn as a standalone option or paired with menstrual cups for added protection, period underwear provides comfort and confidence throughout the menstrual cycle in a non-toxic fashion.

"As the demand for healthier and sustainable options continues to rise, reusable menstrual products remain at the forefront of this trend, and women can make a positive impact on the planet by choosing period underwear," said Dunja Kokotović, Global Brand Manager for INTIMINA. "We are thrilled to help women contribute to a more environmentally friendly future by opting for healthy and sustainable alternatives while prioritizing their well-being during menstruation."

INTIMINA launched its first period underwear as a result of the revolutionary trend toward a greener, more comfortable alternative to menstruation management. The average woman creates up to 331 pounds of waste in their lifetime if they use tampons and pads, all of which end up in landfills. As awareness grows around the environmental toll of disposable menstrual products, more women are embracing period underwear as a sustainable choice that not only reduces waste but also promotes a healthier, more natural approach to menstruation.

"Period health and wellness has become increasingly important to millennial and Gen Z consumers as more information becomes available about the effects of toxic chemicals on our body," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, practicing gynecologist and INTIMINA's Sexual and Reproductive Health expert. "INTIMINA's new Bloom period underwear is thoughtfully made with fabrics that are OEKO-TEX certified, sustainable, eco-friendly and body-safe, which is transformational for women concerned with avoiding toxic chemicals, and embracing natural period health."

Consumers can purchase one pair of Bloom period underwear for $24.95 or a three-pack for $39.95 on INTIMINA.com.

About INTIMINA:

Established in 2009, INTIMINA is a Swedish brand offering a complete line of products for women's intimate well-being. With three care ranges – Menstrual Care, Pelvic Floor Strengthening, and Feminine Wellness – INTIMINA has products for women of all ages. Every product is made from the highest quality body-safe materials and has been designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

SOURCE INTIMINA